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Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: Maga über alles. “The German national anthem,” Germany’s website tells us, “consists only of the third stanza of the Deutschlandlied by August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben (1841). The melody was written by Joseph Haydn in 1796-97.” It goes like this: Unity and justice and freedom

For the German fatherland!

Let us strive for this together,

Brotherly with heart and hand! And so on and so forth. Why start with the third? Because these are the first two stanzas, which used to be the national anthem (not the lyrics Haydn intended), starting with the Nazi-proud “Deutschland, Deutschland über alles, Über alles in der Welt”: Germany, Germany above all,

Above all in the world,

When it always stands united

Brotherly in protection and defence.

[…]

German women, German loyalty,

German wine and German song

Shall retain in the world

Their old, beautiful sound,

Inspiring us to noble deeds

Throughout our entire lives –

German women, German loyalty,

German wine and German song! Exactly how if “America” is substituted for Germany, is that not maga’s America first anthem now?

Now this:





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