The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Flagler and Volusia counties, with board representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: A humanitarian crisis is unfolding 100 miles southeast of Miami, in Cuba. The crisis is Trump-made: “Early last month, the United States cut off all oil and money going to Cuba from Venezuela, the Caribbean island’s most important economic partner, and a few weeks ago threatened to slap tariffs on any country exporting oil to Cuba, a threat aimed mainly at Mexico, its second-most-important oil provider,” The Nation reports. Stéphane Dujarric, the UN’s spokesperson (with whom I went to school, incidentally, in our United Nations International School days), says the crisis “will worsen, if not collapse,” without oil shipments. The embargo is of course illegal, though you won’t read that in any of the America press reports, just as reports about the Gaza and West Bank occupations stopped mentioning their illegalities decades ago. “The UN chief noted that the General Assembly has been calling for an end to the US embargo for more than three decades: “The Secretary-General urges all parties to pursue dialogue and respect for international law.” The Miami Herald a few days ago reported on mountains of garbage piling up in Cuban streets, people getting buried in cardboard coffins, transportation networks curtailed. Ubu Roi says he doesn’t think an invasion will be necessary. He must be getting tips from Netanyahu: starvation as a weapon of cold war is now routine. Marco Rubio, who is really the architect of this splendid little horror, can’t contain himself. He wants to plant his flag and ride it to the 2028 GOP nomination. They could hold their convention in Havana.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



