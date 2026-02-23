The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 23, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values as low as 25 early. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets in special session at 11 a.m. to ratify a proposed agreement with Flagler Beach resolving conflicting issues over Flagler Beach’s annexation of Veranda Bay and Summertown. At the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell.

Community Preparedness Workshop: A monthly preparedness workshop open to the public that provides general preparedness information, practical tips, and strategies to keep households safe and ready for emergencies. 11 a.m. at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for disasters is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and click on “Community Training,” or call 386-313-4200.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road, 4:40 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:50 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:55 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 5 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: Remember when James Baker, secretary of state during the first Bush administration, told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Convention: “Now is the time to lay aside, once and for all, the unrealistic vision of a greater Israel. Israeli interests in the West Bank and Gaza, security and otherwise, can be accommodated in a settlement based on Resolution 242. Forswear annexation; stop settlement activity; allow schools to reopen; reach out to the Palestinians as neighbours who deserve political rights.” Any American speaking those lines at AIPAC today would be lynched. Anyone speaking them outside of an AIPAC hall would be branded an anti-Semite and sent packing. No, we’re back to the “Greater Israel” dream, spoken by Moshe Dayan immediately after the June 1967 war: “Our fathers had reached the frontiers which were recognized in the UN Partition Plan of 1947 [56 per cent of the land]. Our generation reached the frontiers of 1949 [78 per cent of the land]. Now the Six Day Generation [of 1967] has managed to reach Suez, Jordan and the Golan Heights. This is not the end.” The colonists of the West Bank have been making that clear for decades. In his interview with Tucker Carlson (I think on Feb. 20), Mike Huckabee, the American ambassador to its 51st state, made it national policy. As the Times described it: “He questioned Mr. Huckabee about Genesis 15, the biblical chapter that promised the descendants of Abraham the lands from Egypt to the Euphrates River, in modern-day Iraq. Asked if Israel had the right to that land, Mr. Huckabee, a former Baptist minister, replied, ‘It would be fine if they took it all,’ spreading out his hands as if to encompass it. ‘But I don’t think that’s what we’re talking about here today,’ Mr. Huckabee added. ‘They don’t want to take it over, they’re not asking to take it over,’ he added.” Not quite accurate: the annexation of the West Bank, and now half of Gaza, is a routine discussion point in Israeli government circles, Greater Israel is stated policy for a few minority parties in the Knesset, it is the stated desire of the majority of colonists in the West Bank, and it has been an Israeli dream going back to its Zionist projections over a century ago, Ben-0Gurion’s dream included, as Noam Chomsky points out. Meanwhile, the Times, reminds us, “Mr. Huckabee has long supported Israel taking ownership of the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 2017, before he became ambassador, he said that Israel had “title deed” to Judea and Samaria, referring to the West Bank by its biblical names.”

Now this:





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