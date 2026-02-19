The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 19, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Flagler Home Builders Association v. Palm Coast: A 9 a.m. hearing that may last all day is scheduled before Circuit Judge Sandra Upchurch in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County courthouse where the judge will hear a motion by the association for a temporary injunction of the city’s relatively new impact fee schedule, and a motion for summary judgment in the association’s favor. The association–along with four builders and a resident–want the court to invalidate the significantly higher impact fees Palm Coast approved last year for fire services, parks and transportation.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Flagler Tiger Bay Speaker: Dave Sanderson of ‘The Miracle on the Hudson’, 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $45 for members, $50 for non-members. Event Topic: Leadership When It Counts, Turning Crisis Into Clarity, Courage, and Community Impact. Dave Sanderson is a nationally recognized leadership speaker, accomplished author, and inspirational survivor of what is known as “The Miracle on the Hudson.” As the last passenger off US Airways Flight 1549, which had to ditch into the river, he took the lessons he learned from that profound experience in the frigid water and emerged from the wreckage with a mission to encourage others to do the right thing and share coping skills to address any adversity they may face. Dave is now convinced that everyone has their own defining moment, whether it be personal or professional, but that most people do not know how to take that first step to find opportunities out of their own uncertainty.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: For two years I am Scrooge to the Olympics, thinking, as that Super G of a writer Robert Lipsyte did in a 1998 column, that “Once, justifiably or not, the word had an Olympian ring to it. Now, it is mostly a litigiously guarded brand name, and the five rings are another sports logo, battling for the public’s recognition with the swoosh and the Major League Baseball batter’s silhouette.” But when the Olympics begin, it is the only time–well, no: the World Cup and the Euro are the other times–when I turn on a television screen in the background, without sound, keeping it on for as long as there’s a broadcast even though I can’t spare even a minute to really watch or listen. Just knowing the images are there is enough. And sometimes when I look up from the keyboard, I’m awed, as when I see a drone following a skier downhill at 75 miles per hour and think back to the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, when everything was placid (except for whoever called that game on ice between Team USA and the Soviets, which had even me whooping it up, until the Reagan years turned that “USA, USA, USA” chant, born in Lake Placid, into yet another obscene display of jingoist patriotism. Can you imagine Learned Hand at I Am an American Day in 1944, in Central Park, even speaking the letters USA?) Other moments that catch the attention are those silky whooshes on the curling ice, the precision of biathlon athletes as they shoot guns in the one venue guns look elegant, and the ridiculously, hilariously impressive bumps down the moguls. Lipsyte was upset in 1998 that the Olympic ideal, never as ideal as it or anyone pretended it to be, had abandoned amateur sports to accept professionals. I think the sport has only benefited from that. Who wants to see athletes at less than their absolute best? When can we possibly see them all in one place, every two years? I do Scrooge louder and more meaningfully through the competitions when they’re held in abject places–China, Russia. I am glad, these days when they are not in the United States, with those USA chants always ready to assault the senses. Europe seems to be a perfect middle ground. Western Europe, preferably, which makes the last two Olympics, Paris and Milan, extra frothy.

Now this:





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