The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 13, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Pre-Litigation Meeting Between Flagler Beach and Flagler County: Attorneys and executive staffers from Flagler County government ansd Flagler Beach government meet at 1 p.m. in the third floor administrative conference room of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The purpose of the meeting, an attempt to avoid litigation by the county against the city, is to discuss issues related to the City’s adoption of Ordinance 2025-26 amending the City’s Land Development Code and adopting a Master Development Plan Agreement for Summertown and its inconsistency with the County’s Comprehensive Plan and City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests today include Flagler Beach Commissioner Scott Spradley and Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Annual Church Rummage Sale: The always-popular, annual rummage sale featuring clothing, household items, collectibles and jewelry will be held February 13 & 14 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ormond Beach at 56 North Halifax Drive. Members of the congregation and friends have donated an array of items and priced then to sell! Free parking is available, and bargains abound! The sale runs from 8 AM to 5 PM on Friday, Feb. 13 and 8 AM – 2 PM on Saturday, Feb. All proceeds benefit local outreach programs in the community.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.

Notably: All I long for, all I worship and adore. No end credits.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



