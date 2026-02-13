The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 13, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Pre-Litigation Meeting Between Flagler Beach and Flagler County: Attorneys and executive staffers from Flagler County government ansd Flagler Beach government meet at 1 p.m. in the third floor administrative conference room of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The purpose of the meeting, an attempt to avoid litigation by the county against the city, is to discuss issues related to the City’s adoption of Ordinance 2025-26 amending the City’s Land Development Code and adopting a Master Development Plan Agreement for Summertown and its inconsistency with the County’s Comprehensive Plan and City’s Comprehensive Plan.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests today include Flagler Beach Commissioner Scott Spradley and Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
Annual Church Rummage Sale: The always-popular, annual rummage sale featuring clothing, household items, collectibles and jewelry will be held February 13 & 14 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ormond Beach at 56 North Halifax Drive. Members of the congregation and friends have donated an array of items and priced then to sell! Free parking is available, and bargains abound! The sale runs from 8 AM to 5 PM on Friday, Feb. 13 and 8 AM – 2 PM on Saturday, Feb. All proceeds benefit local outreach programs in the community.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.
‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Palm Coast Democratic Club Recap Meeting
Town of Marineland Commission Meeting
Third Thursday Together in Flagler Beach
“Once on This Island,” At Limelight Theatre
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Scenic A1A Pride Meeting
Friday Blue Forum
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock
“Once on This Island,” At Limelight Theatre
For the full calendar, go here.
Two sturdy oaks I mean, which side by side
Withstand the winter’s storm.
And, spite of wind and tide.
Grow up the meadow’s pride.
For both are strong.
Above they barely touch, but, undermined
Down to their deepest source,
Admiring you shall find
Their roots are intertwined Inseparably.
–From Thoreau’s Journals, April 8, 1838.
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Defying Doomcasters…January EMPLOYEMENT news 130,ooo new jobs. Revised 2025 data shows the nation added 81,000 jobs last year. TRUMPS pro growth policies are finally kicking in. TRUMP has ended the start stop feature on new cars, saving Americans $2,400 per car. THE BEST DOW EVER?????
Endless dark money says
Do you smoke crack? There were over a million layoffs last year and over 120,000 in January alone. The dollar is being rapidly divested by the world. The pedo terror raped the economy like the kids on private islands.
Laurel says
If the Dow Jones Industrial goes down, it’s Biden’s fault. If the Dow Jones Industrial goes up, it’s Trump’s doing.
Rationalization is an interesting thing.
DaleL says
I submit that the OBBBA (One Big Bloated Bill Act) is bankrupting our country. That is the reality of Mr. Trump’s economy. The act cut taxes on corporations and the rich. His administration has cut the IRS budget and staffing. This reduces the ability of the IRS to audit and collect taxes from corporations and the rich. Rich people such as Donald Trump who evade paying taxes. Ultimately our economy cannot sustain this level of debt indefinitely.
That start stop feature on internal combustion engine (ICE) powered cars is annoying and does raise the cost of a vehicle, but it does save on fuel consumption. Ending the start stop requirement for ICE powered cars is one item that I think most people can agree is reasonable.
However, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the deficit over the next 10 years will balloon. This will result in higher interest rates and increased inflation. This is because of the Trump/Republican One Big Bloated Bill Act which was passed last year.
“The CBO projected that the U.S. budget deficit will reach $1.9 trillion in fiscal year 2026 — around 5.8 percent of GDP — and roughly the same as it was in fiscal 2025.
The deficit is expected to reach $3.1 trillion, or 6.7 percent of GDP, by 2036. Debt held by the public is forecast to rise from 99 percent at the end of 2025 to 120 percent in the next decade.”
https://thehill.com/business/5733818-cbo-federal-deficit-debt-projections/
Laurel says
To the general readers:
So, the current admin will not only go after your rights, they will go after your Social Security and Medicare. Brace yourselves, as you’re not stopping it.
Ray W says
Hello, Dennis C. Rathsam.
In 2024, the Dow set new record highs 48 times. Each time it was THE BEST DOW EVER????
I do not comment to support the Biden administration. I comment because you are so often so misleading. No one should ever accept at face value anything you type.
I applaud the addition of 130,000 new jobs last month. It is a measure of a healthy economy.
In 2024, the Biden economy added, on average, 181,000 new jobs each month, a more healthy figure. In 2023, the average monthly job addition figure was 251,000, an even more healthy figure.
According to the same BLS data, 181,000 jobs were added to the labor force in 2025, as opposed to 2.2 million new jobs added in 2024.
Thank you for providing an opportunity to me to present a more complete picture to the FlaglerLive community.
Tony Mack says
Don’t let any facts get in the way:
During his presidency, Donald Trump oversaw the creation of approximately 6.7 million jobs before the pandemic significantly impacted the economy. In comparison, Bill Clinton created the most jobs at 22.9 million, while Ronald Reagan had the largest percentage increase in jobs at 15.6% during their respective terms.
Wikipedia
Job Creation Under Trump Compared to Previous Presidents
Total Jobs Added
PRESIDENT TOTAL JOBS ADDED (MILLIONS) AVERAGE PER MONTH (THOUSANDS)
Bill Clinton 22.9 237
Ronald Reagan 16.1 168
Joe Biden 16.1 336
Barack Obama 11.6 121
Jimmy Carter 10.1 211
George W. Bush 0.5 5
Donald Trump -2.7 -56
Key Insights
• Trump’s Performance: During his presidency, Trump experienced a net loss of approximately 2.7 million jobs. This is notable as he is the first president since Herbert Hoover to lose jobs over a full term.
• Comparison with Other Presidents:
• Bill Clinton created the most jobs, with nearly 23 million added.
• Joe Biden’s job creation has been significant, with 16.1 million jobs added since taking office in January 2021.
• Trump’s average jobs added per month was negative, indicating job losses rather than growth.
Economic Context
• Impact of COVID-19: The pandemic severely affected job numbers during Trump’s term, leading to massive job losses in early 2020. Although some jobs were recovered, the overall trend under his administration was negative.
• Long-term Trends: Historically, Democratic presidents have tended to create jobs at a faster rate than their Republican counterparts. For instance, the average jobs added per month under Democratic presidents is significantly higher than that under Republican presidents.
This data illustrates the challenges faced during Trump’s presidency and highlights the contrasting job creation records of his predecessors.
BillC says
… and Herbert Hoover was president 1929-1933, the Great Depression.
Ed P says
Hello Tony Mack,
Agree with the facts of the post. While presidents are often criticized or credited for job score, reality is their direct responsibility is limited. That is until Trump. The economic cycles, global events and Federal Reserve comprised about 70% of the factors beyond Presidential control.
Remember, the stock market is a leading indicator, ie responds before Main Street feels. When the 90 billion of incremental tax refunds hit, energy prices continue to reduce, real wage growth continues, housing pressures subside, interest rates drop, reshoring and tariffs stabilize, its plausible that a boom is inevitable.
Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, is extremely intelligent and a primary architect of the Trump levers being pulled. Tariffs and Ai are creating a sea change.
An economic period of GDP and job growth acceleration is expected.
Ray W says
Does every FlaglerLive reader remember when Dennis C. Rathsam blew a head gasket after the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in a standard annual reset of jobs created figure, revised downwards the monthly estimated jobs number by 818,000 jobs? Mr. Rathsam accused then-President Biden of destroying the country.
Earlier this week, the BLS, in a standard reset of the estimated total labor force figure, revised downwards the size of the American workforce by more than a million workers.
I sure do hope Mr. Rathsam is all over this. I would not want America destroyed a second time in about two years!
As for me, I understand that BLS monthly jobs figures of all kinds are estimates, and nothing more than estimates. A month after initial release, the initial estimate is revised. A month later, the first revised estimate is revised again. In the fullness of time, the estimates are blended with other longer-term statistical data, and a final figure is published. Yes, the estimates, when deemed final, can fluctuate wildly. A Biden figure dropped by 818,000 a few years ago. A different Trump jobs figure just dropped by more than a million. Another Trump final jobs number just dropped by over 400,000 for 2015.
Innumeracy is not a virtue. I wish Mr. Rathsam understood that.
Oy, vey!
Ray W says
Hello Dennis C. Rathsam.
I fact-checked your comment about the automated “start-stop” feature available on some vehicles.
According to a Car and Driver story, the subsidy plan was never mandatory. Carmakers were offered $2,400 per vehicle as a subsidy to add the technology to new vehicles, similar to the roughly $20 billion per year in subsidies that our federal and state governments give to the oil and gas industry.
Certain car companies took advantage of the subsidies. Others didn’t. The option was first offered to buyers in 2010, long before the subsidy came into being. A number of companies followed the leader, also before the subsidy.
There is reason to believe the start-stop function will remain as an option for any who wants it, regardless of the loss of the subsidy. After all, does anyone think that American energy extractors would stop drilling were government subsidies to suddenly cease to exist? No, the energy extractors would look for ways to maintain their profits.
Think it through. The software to operate the function has already been developed. The extra wiring needed to operate the function exists. Neither the starter nor the key switch has changed. Just some new code and extra wiring. How much does that cost at scale? It is unlikely that the start-stop function ever cost $2,400 per vehicle to make, more like a few hundred bucks, so carmakers were likely handsomely profiting from offering the program.
In reality, carmakers, in order to maintain profit margins lost by cessation of the subsidy, just might raise new vehicle prices in an effort to replace the lost subsidies.
Yes, the fiscal purse will benefit from Trump’s action, and helping the fiscal purse is a good thing. Buyers? Perhaps not so much, should new vehicle prices rise from Trump’s decision.
According to KBB, the early 2026 average price for a new vehicle selling in America is $49,191.
Ray W says
I have been posting comments more often recently about national average gasoline prices because, for a time, Dennis C. Rathsam had a penchant for commenting that gas prices were down $1 per gallon since Inauguration Day due to Trump’s energy policies.
According to AAA, one year ago, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at the pump was $3.16.5, up about five cents per gallon over the three weeks from when President Trump took office on January 20, 2025.
A month ago, the national average price was $2.84.0 per gallon.
Today, the national average price is $2.93.0 per gallon.
Make of this what you will.
Skibum says
The maga brainiacs standing in front of their mirrors, thinking they are much better looking than the mirror image in front of their faces. Of course, it may also be true that the trailer park crowd’s bathrooms don’t even have mirrors to show how ridiculous these fools look in person.
Ray W says
Earlier this morning, a friend told me that Irwin Connelly passed away.
Just a few days ago, in expressing my wish of a happy birthday to Gail Wadsworth, I described just how important to the citizens of Flagler County Irwin had been.
I practiced in many courtrooms in many counties. I witnessed many things, compassionate or cruel. Irwin was one of the good ones. In demeanor. In respect for the law. In quiet leadership. In friendship.
To Brynn, please accept my condolences.
To the FlaglerLive community, some of you understand, as I do, just how important were Irwin, Steve, Gail, Prunie, the Atacks, Judge Hammond and others in setting in your courts a standard of justice and community.
Together, all made each other better. Perfect? Perhaps not, but I have never seen in any other county bailiffs who were consistently more respectful to the inmates in their charge. If that is not an example of courtroom leadership, I don’t know what is. Irwin was a big part of that leadership.
Thank you, my old friend!
Dan says
This is pretty true. Even better when you learn the republican guy that introduced tds was also a pedophile. Kinda like their faith advisor. Guardians of pedophillia are hard at work blocking files and obstructing justice.
Sherry says
This cartoon is “Priceless”! Exactly what I’ve been saying all along. . . TDS= trump “Devotion” Syndrome!
Laurel says
Actually, I think “derangement’ fits. One has to be a bit deranged to follow a cult. Usually, they are lost, vulnerable souls, and people like Charles Manson, and Trump, know exactly how to make them feel important, to the point that they can be stepped on, cause them to behave in a way that they normally wouldn’t, and still remain “devoted” to the cult leader.
The good news is, many often escapes the cult. That is why the cult leaders must now cheat, and misinform, to stay in power.
Sherry says
Pam Bondi. . . some “right winged” talking heads says she made an ass out of herself/shrieked and yelled during the congressional hearing. Here is the latest poll on her. . . The Hill:
How favorable or unfavorable is your opinion of Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) following her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee?
Very unfavorable
71%
Very favorable
17%
Somewhat favorable
5%
Somewhat unfavorable
3%
Other / No opinion
5%
Based on 536 responses
Sherry says
SNL created a great skit at ole’ Pammi’s expense. . . Yowza, si that Tina Fey?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSfC_N8XOTE
Sherry says
OOPS! . . . “IS” that Tina Fey?
James says
One would think that if a person had held the belief that the data compiled and reported by the department of labor statistics was flawed or somehow “fudged” under prior administrations, that that person would still hold a cynical eye to such data even under the Trump administration.
Apparently there were 14,578 people employed at the department at the end of 2024 and 17% were DOGE’d in 2025 according to a quick (Google AI) search.
That’s 2,478 fewer people compiling the stats. I don’t think I’d be any more confident in the reliability of the numbers if I weren’t before… quite the opposite.
Not to mention the current administrations apparent tendency to “subjective interpretation” in most, if not all things.
Yet there are such people.
To think so, and try to convince others of such a contradictory belief is indeed delusional.
Just my opinion.
Ray W says
And a fair opinion, Jim. Fewer and fewer field workers are visiting stores to actually check item prices, so CPI figures are by mathematical definition less reliable, because statisticians are having to estimate certain item prices, using prices from other cities.
Thank you.
Ray W says
An American public power association released its 2025 annual electricity “Update” last April. I consider industry publications some of the most reliable sources of information, the opposite status of statements made by pestilential partisan members of faction. James Madison thought that, too.
The paper describes four sequential stages of power plant development: Proposed, pending application, permitted, and under construction. Many proposed power plants never come to pass, for a variety of reasons, not least of which can be an inability of a proposed project to attract financing, either public or private.
From the paper, I gleaned a number of points.
All over the country, in 2025, 143.247 gigawatts of generating capacity was in the “under construction” stage of power plant development. Construction time can take years, depending on type of power plant. Nuclear takes the longest.
Of that capacity currently under construction, 55% was solar, 26% wind and 11% gas turbine. Other various types of power generation comprise the remainder, but zero coal-fired. Battery storage, not being a form of power generation, was not included, either.
Of all electricity generating capacity added to the national grid during 2024, 37 gigawatts, 81.8% of that total was solar, 8.48% wind, 6.36% gas and 2.97% nuclear. 11 gigawatts of battery storage capacity was added, too.
Of the generating capacity retired from the grid in 2024, just over 3.5 gigawatts, 49% was coal-fired.
Between 2025 and the end of 2029, another 56 gigawatts of coal-fired generating capacity is scheduled for retirement, 28% of all remaining coal-fired generating capacity.
Make of this what you will.
Laurel says
The “Save America Act” has not yet passed the senate. This is a measure to make voting more difficult, and to federalize it, even though there has been no, real evidence of voter fraud.
“Overview of the SAVE America Act
The SAVE America Act, introduced in Congress, aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. Its primary goal is to require proof of U.S. citizenship for individuals registering to vote in federal elections.
Key Provisions
Proof of Citizenship: Voters must provide documentation such as a birth certificate, U.S. passport, or a Naturalization Certificate to register.
State Responsibilities: States are required to verify voter registration lists against federal databases to identify non-citizens.
Impact on Voter Registration: The act could create barriers for many eligible voters, particularly those lacking the required documents. This includes individuals from marginalized communities, military families, and those who have recently moved or changed their names.
Potential Consequences
Increased Barriers: The act may complicate the registration process, making it harder for eligible citizens to vote. Many Americans may not have easy access to the necessary documentation.
Voter Purges: The legislation mandates frequent purges of voter rolls, which could lead to eligible voters being removed based on inaccurate data.
Criminal Penalties for Election Workers: Election officials could face severe penalties for assisting voters who do not have the required documentation.
The SAVE America Act has sparked significant debate regarding its implications for voter access and the integrity of the electoral process.
– Seach Assist, lwv.org, campaignlegal.org
The passport cost for new applications is $165. A birth certificate costs around $36. If you changed your name, such as with marriage, your birth certificate may disqualify you. Many women vote Democratic, a large voting group whose vote will no longer be recognized. Your driver’s license will not qualify, as it is a state, and not federal, ID.
Just another scheme to keep people from the polls in November. Trump is also trying to get rid of mail in ballots. Since he got voted in, and is doing so well, why the need? You know why.
Laurel says
PT: Such a sweet valentine!
Red hair is fabulous!