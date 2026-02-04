The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

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Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Joint workshop of local governments: Flagler County, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Bunnell and Beverly Beach governments hold a joint meeting, 5:30 p.m. in board chambers of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The topics:

a) Flagler Beach Lifeguards

b) Beach Nourishment

c) 2027 and 2028 Fourth of July Fireworks (City of Flagler Beach)

d) Legislative Bills Under Construction (City of Bunnell)

e) Joint Planning (City of Palm Coast)

f) Exploring Health Care/Insurance Savings Opportunities (City of Palm Coast)

g) Animal Control (Flagler County)

h) Other items for discussion as needed

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: Many years ago when I lived in Lakeland and Bill Clinton hadn’t yet christened the blue dress and Cheryl hadn’t yet appeared I used to take the Florida Turnpike after work Fridays to head for Miami Beach to visit a girlfriend who was into Wittgenstein and the X Files (she has since, naturally, become a philosophy teacher at Washington & Lee). It was a pleasant enough three-hour drive as I recall, passing by that perfectly American landmark called Yeehaw Junction before the metal jungle of South Florida. I remember the Turnpike as pretty sparsely trafficked, even lonely at times, its pit stops mostly empty, but a nice break from I-95. Cheryl and I took the turnpike just before New Year’s on a drive to Hollywood to pick up a strand of hair or two. It was probably the worst long-distance driving experience in Florida in years, I-95 nightmares included. The turnpike is still two lanes in each direction. It’s jammed, slow, chugged with drivers blind to highway etiquette. Its few monopolistic pit stops with their overpriced shops and bland slop are dirtier and busier than stops along te Jersey turnpike, which I missed as much as I did sightings of I-95 paralleling us to the east, where cars were flying by. After a much more restorative pit stop at Funky Buddha on the way back, we took I-95 and loved every mile. I now know why the Florida turnpike took a turn for banana republic shittiness: a year after I stopped driving it, the legislature renamed it the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.

Now this:





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