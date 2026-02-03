The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

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Weather: Sunny. Highs around 60. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road, 4:40 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:50 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:55 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 5 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the three candidates for the Flagler Beach City Commission–incumbents Rick Belhumeur and Scott Spradley and challenger R.J. Santore. Two seats are up. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. The board takes up Veranda Bay’s latest proposal. For agendas and minutes, go here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Notably: A couple of covers catch the attention, starting of course with Charlie Hebdo’s Felix take on Ubu Roi’s icy invasion of American cities: As Charlie Hebdo’s Lorraine Redau writes, “These tragedies illustrate not only the country’s police brutality but also, and above all, the incompetence of Trump who, in his nationalist haste, opened the doors of ICE wide to a host of extremists. In fact, by desperately trying to recruit 10,000 agents last year, the obese one in the White House significantly lowered the hiring standards. Thus, according to various American media outlets, many agents are illiterate and some even have extensive criminal records. Worse still, several candidates, solely attracted by the signing bonus of up to $50,000 and the offer of student loan repayment, tested positive for drugs, while others proudly display tattoos associated with white supremacist gangs.” And then there was this:

Now this: From Bob’s collection:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



