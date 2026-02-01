The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 1, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 44. Windy. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road, 4:40 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:50 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:55 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 5 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings : Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here

Diary: I loved the frosty grass in the morning and that sight of what’s left of our devastated treeline to the east as if ablaze in sunrise, not quite TS Eliot’s morning at his window, not quite rattling breakfast plates in basement kitchens or the damp souls of housemaids at the edges of the street, but a more Palm Coastal glide. As cliché as it sounds–they’re not clichés for nothing, you know–a sunrise and a sunset is still, when we choose to pause and take it in, one of the simpler, awesomest gifts of the day, more so the sunrise with its endless dawnish hues as the night slowly disrobes and slinks off, once again defeated, though the night always has the last laugh, the last night. The night knows it. It is merely playing cat and mouse with the day’s delusions, mirror to our own. The sun is the ultimate term-limited power in our dark-mattered isolation. When it goes off in four and a half billion years or so, assuming Trump doesn’t seek to buy it and it self-extinguishes in despair, that’ll be it. The night to end all days. By then the sun will have turned into a red giant, its circumference just about reaching the crest of those trees, making the scene above more of a preview than a cliché. I am of course assuming that by the time it’s a red giant, my P Section will still be here, as will my street, as will my neighbors’ houses, as will our delusions of eternity. The thought is no more and no less absurd than the prognostications of Genesis. Perhaps we should stick to the beauties of the moment, though like that flaming dawn, they too disrobe and vanish in a sigh. We live between memory and projection, our hold on our own present the mother of all delusions. But what luck–what miracle–to feel and breathe even that, as long as it isn’t hellfired in suffering or cruelty or nature’s indifferent vindictiveness: would I be having these sunrise reflections from the same window had my roof been blown off by Hurricane Next? Had my wife or children been harmed, had cancer preened anew? Should I be having these reflections as Minnesotan bones are cracking to protect what’s left of our democracy’s Palm Coast-like canopy? The delusion of the unharmed present is the best we have, and what a present it is, all caveats and awaiting red giants aside.

Now this:





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