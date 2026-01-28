The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

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Weather: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values as low as 27 early. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

A Flagler County Commission Workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss initiating conflict resolution procedures provided by law prior to initiating administrative or court proceedings against Flagler Beach’s comprehensive plan amendment adopted on January 8.

Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, fair housing legal consultations, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Free vision and blood sugar screenings will be available and coordinated by the Lion’s Club. Plus, don’t miss the Rummage Sale! Find heavily discounted clothing, shoes, accessories, home décor, and more with all proceeds going directly to support our youth programs. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected].

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Flagler and Volusia counties, with board representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Readings: Fitnan O’Toole in the New York Review of Books, writing about the Venezuela attack: “It is thus highly significant that the US did not claim the obvious justification for its actions in Venezuela—that it was saving democracy. An aim of installing the opposition leader (and effectively the winner, through her proxy Edmundo González, of the most recent election), María Corina Machado, as president of Venezuela would have given the attack a rationale at least ostensibly rooted in the norms of the liberal international order. Machado could hardly have gone further to prove her loyalty, even to the point of offering to present Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The very deliberate decision to sideline her was thus a potent statement in its own right: upholding democracy is no longer part of the US brand. It has been deleted from the American mission statement. And if it is no longer part of what America claims to mean in the world at large, that’s because it is no longer central to the way it functions at home.” The key is the last line: democracy is no longer central to the way it functions at home. He goes on: “Democracy is now a US value only when it can be invoked to further the interests of American oligarchs. Otherwise, as Trump showed in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it is either an irrelevance or an outrage. At the heart of this anarchic authoritarianism is the fascist doctrine that the strong must prey on the weak. As Trump’s most influential adviser, Stephen Miller, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on January 5, “We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.” Miller was speaking specifically about Trump’s right to seize Greenland, but the timeless and placeless iron laws of the world do not lose their jurisdiction at America’s own borders. The United States itself must, by this logic, be governed by force.” We are seeing it in Minnesota. We are seeing it in less-reported places. We are seeing it, most dangerously, in the trickle-down effect as local police agencies begin to take on the brawny presumptions of their federal overlords. When you start seeing local police departments and sheriff’s deputies wearing ski masks (I don’t mean undercover cops masked up at press briefings, though even that’s creepy), you’ll know the Rubicon has been crossed.

Now this:





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