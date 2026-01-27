The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 56. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council holds a closed-door session to discuss a potential settlement in the splashpad litigation the city initiated. The session is at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It would have normally met in workshop at 9 a.m., but the Tuesday workshops on the fourth Tuesday of the month have been eliminated except when necessary.

Community Preparedness Workshop: A monthly preparedness workshop open to the public that provides general preparedness information, practical tips, and strategies to keep households safe and ready for emergencies. 11 a.m. at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for disasters is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and click on “Community Training,” or call 386-313-4200.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Readings: Evan Shinners is the host of a podcast called WTF Bach. I did not know this until I read his brilliant little essay in the Times, “Stop Mutilating Classical Music to Sell It to Kids,” or really to anyone: it’s not like they’re not doing it to adults, too. Shinners has a slighly more polite style than George Carlin based on the two minutes of his podcast I listened to. (I have trouble listening to podcasts. I have trouble saying the word podcast and not thinking my ankle needs checked at Shands. But I’m going to have to listen to Shimmers, because he not only talks Bach, an elixir all its own, but talks Cheever, delivers rants, and reminds us that culture matters greatly. Really, little else matters.) “When symphonies entice new audiences with concerts full of popular film music, audience members may rediscover their love for the films, but they won’t magically develop a love for Beethoven,” he writes. “An audience that’s lured in to sit through an abridged version of an opera has not learned how to listen to an opera. These tactics might bring new audiences to see the symphony, but they don’t bring them to the music. For classical music to endure, we need to demonstrate to a new audience that the form is not similar to modern music but actually very different in important and — once you acquire a taste for it — enjoyable ways. In execution, this theory works very simply: Don’t change the music; change the way you deliver it. Do the opposite of what institutions are doing when they offer radically shortened operas or watered-down symphonies. This idea is inspired in part by my own introduction to classical music: the Disney film “Fantasia.” Here was a movie that presented the music in all its complexity but absent all the ritual of going to see a symphony orchestra. There were no musicians to watch, no formal dress required, no implied codes of audience conduct. Instead, I could sit and envision the narrative of the music through the lively accompanying cartoons.” But a film like Fantasia would never make it in today’s market. (“Disney lavished $2.3 million on ”Fantasia,” a 2000 Times article on the film’s enduring influence reported. “For its New York premiere, the Broadway Theater was equipped with 90 speakers to convey Stokowski’s Philadelphia Orchestra in ”Fantasound” — an early form of stereo. Special engagements were booked coast to coast. Time magazine ran a cover story. But ”Fantasia” was a financial disaster, and (to Stokowski’s dismay) Disney scuttled plans for a sequel.” The article was actually about “Fantasia/2000,” a sequel issued for the MTV generation. It makes Shinner’s point: do you remember a note from Fantasia/2000? Me neither. I had forgotten it was even made, despite James Levine in place of Leopold Stokowski–Levine conducting the Chicago Symphony. Here was the problem: “This time around, the repertory is thinner; there is nothing remotely as challenging as the ”Rite.” And except for the 12-minute Gershwin and the 2-minute finale of Saint-Saens’s ”Carnival of the Animals,” all the music is highly truncated.” It ran 70 minutes, compared to the original Fantasia’s two hours. These days you can;t get someone to sit still for more than a 30-second reel. Back to Shinners.

Now this:





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