The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 56. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast City Council holds a closed-door session to discuss a potential settlement in the splashpad litigation the city initiated. The session is at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It would have normally met in workshop at 9 a.m., but the Tuesday workshops on the fourth Tuesday of the month have been eliminated except when necessary.
Community Preparedness Workshop: A monthly preparedness workshop open to the public that provides general preparedness information, practical tips, and strategies to keep households safe and ready for emergencies. 11 a.m. at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for disasters is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and click on “Community Training,” or call 386-313-4200.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.
Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Readings: Evan Shinners is the host of a podcast called WTF Bach. I did not know this until I read his brilliant little essay in the Times, “Stop Mutilating Classical Music to Sell It to Kids,” or really to anyone: it’s not like they’re not doing it to adults, too. Shinners has a slighly more polite style than George Carlin based on the two minutes of his podcast I listened to. (I have trouble listening to podcasts. I have trouble saying the word podcast and not thinking my ankle needs checked at Shands. But I’m going to have to listen to Shimmers, because he not only talks Bach, an elixir all its own, but talks Cheever, delivers rants, and reminds us that culture matters greatly. Really, little else matters.) “When symphonies entice new audiences with concerts full of popular film music, audience members may rediscover their love for the films, but they won’t magically develop a love for Beethoven,” he writes. “An audience that’s lured in to sit through an abridged version of an opera has not learned how to listen to an opera. These tactics might bring new audiences to see the symphony, but they don’t bring them to the music. For classical music to endure, we need to demonstrate to a new audience that the form is not similar to modern music but actually very different in important and — once you acquire a taste for it — enjoyable ways. In execution, this theory works very simply: Don’t change the music; change the way you deliver it. Do the opposite of what institutions are doing when they offer radically shortened operas or watered-down symphonies. This idea is inspired in part by my own introduction to classical music: the Disney film “Fantasia.” Here was a movie that presented the music in all its complexity but absent all the ritual of going to see a symphony orchestra. There were no musicians to watch, no formal dress required, no implied codes of audience conduct. Instead, I could sit and envision the narrative of the music through the lively accompanying cartoons.” But a film like Fantasia would never make it in today’s market. (“Disney lavished $2.3 million on ”Fantasia,” a 2000 Times article on the film’s enduring influence reported. “For its New York premiere, the Broadway Theater was equipped with 90 speakers to convey Stokowski’s Philadelphia Orchestra in ”Fantasound” — an early form of stereo. Special engagements were booked coast to coast. Time magazine ran a cover story. But ”Fantasia” was a financial disaster, and (to Stokowski’s dismay) Disney scuttled plans for a sequel.” The article was actually about “Fantasia/2000,” a sequel issued for the MTV generation. It makes Shinner’s point: do you remember a note from Fantasia/2000? Me neither. I had forgotten it was even made, despite James Levine in place of Leopold Stokowski–Levine conducting the Chicago Symphony. Here was the problem: “This time around, the repertory is thinner; there is nothing remotely as challenging as the ”Rite.” And except for the 12-minute Gershwin and the 2-minute finale of Saint-Saens’s ”Carnival of the Animals,” all the music is highly truncated.” It ran 70 minutes, compared to the original Fantasia’s two hours. These days you can;t get someone to sit still for more than a 30-second reel. Back to Shinners.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
Palm Coast City Council ‘Retreat’ Workshop
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
Flagler Beach Planning and Architectural Review Board
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board
Hammock Community Association Meeting
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
Last month, WNYC-FM (93.9) announced that it was cutting five hours each weekday from its classical music programming, turning itself over more to news and talk, like its AM counterpart, WNYC-AM (820). Then on Friday, The Washington Post reported that National Public Radio was gutting ”Performance Today,” its classical music show. Public service is the explanation. People just aren’t listening to classical music anymore, at least not during the day. They want talk. WNYC says only 13 percent of its audience of one million weekly listeners tuned in for music. Before Sept. 11, when WNYC’s antenna at the World Trade Center was still operating and it was broadcasting its regular lineup, most listeners switched the dial when the program changed from ”Morning Edition,” the popular NPR news show, to classical music. The downfall of classical music on the radio is nothing new. Privately owned classical music stations across the country have been disappearing for so many years, replaced by more profitable pop programming, that it is surprising there are any left. A private company is out to make a buck. But with nonprofit public radio stations like WNYC, the obligations are different and more complicated. Does public service mean providing the public with more of what more people like, or with what serves the public good? What is the public good anyway? Who decides?
–From “Lamenting the Fade-Out of Classical Radio,” by Michael Kimmelman, The New York Times, April 17, 2002.
Comments
Jim says
From Politico (today): “When [Byron] Donalds appeared on “My View” with LARA TRUMP on Fox News Channel last weekend, he accused Minneapolis Mayor JACOB FREY and Minnesota Gov. TIM WALZ of having “inflamed the situation” with their comments about ICE. “You’re not seeing this in Florida,” he said. “You’re seeing this because you have stupid Democrats in the state of Minnesota who are trying to remain popular in their party, who are not doing the right thing. They’re not showing leadership and are not abiding by the United States Constitution.”
I absolutely love this. “stupid Democrats…are trying to remain popular in their party, who are not doing the right thing….” I believe the saying I grew up that applies: “The pot calling the kettle black”. Donald and almost all Republicans say and do stupid things daily to stay ingratiated to dear leader. They are not leaders – they are cowed followers. I guess Donalds is showing leadership by attacking Minnesota politicians standing up for citizen’s rights while at the same time ignoring ICE brutality against American citizens up to and including murder.
We’ve shown that it doesn’t take much to be Florida’s governor. Ron DeSantis is a shining example of someone with no morals or ethics. So why not have Donalds just pick up where he leaves off?
Pogo says
Sagacity
We knew so much; when her beautiful eyes could lighten,
Her beautiful laughter follow our phrase;
Or the gaze go hard with pain, the lips tighten,
On the bitterer days.
Oh, ours was all knowing then, all generous displaying.
Such wisdom we had to show!
And now there is merely silence, silence, silence saying
All we did not know.
William Rose Benét (1886-1950)
https://www.google.com/search?q=William+Rose+Benét
Ray W. says
Hello Mr. Tristam.
Your musings on classical music inspires a plunge into the many meanings of “epiphany.”
I found what I consider to be seven differentiations on the meaning on the term.
1. The Christian festival, which celebration is perhaps the best known.
2. An appearance or manifestation of the divine.
3. A sudden perception of the essential nature of a thing.
4. A grasp of reality through experience.
5. An illuminating discovery or realization.
6. A revealing scene or moment.
7. A literary work presenting a moment of insight.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I believe epiphany as both divine and mundane. One’s life can be forever changed. Or, something a simple and fleeting as looking at a clock can fix someone in the moment.
How about this?
During a May 11, 1951, address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill was interrupted and assailed by another MP, who questioned his patriotism by accusing him of “writing down his own country.”
Churchill’s had been arguing that supporting an ally, the United States, during the Korean War was more important than the economic benefit to British businesses that were selling rubber, a war material, to Communist China.
Churchill retorted:
“There is no better way of writing down your own country than to make boastful and untruthful statements about facts which are known to all.”
If Churchill’s expression holds true, is it fair to argue that America will never be made great again by mere boasting and lying? That current administration acts of boasting and lying really do “write down” our country? That FlaglerLive commenters who boast and lie for partisan political favor lessen us all?
Ray W. says
This from the CDC “Measles Cases and Outbreaks” link.
First, measles cases can originate both inside and outside the US. Should a case originate inside the US, it is defined as an outbreak.
Second, herd immunity occurs when vaccine application in a populace reaches 95%.
In 1962, the US measles case count was just under 500,000.
In 1963, a single-dose version of a measles vaccine was licensed for use in the US.
By 1968, the US measles case count dipped below 20,000.
After a string of years in which zero measles outbreaks were detected in the US, in 2000 measles was declared eliminated from the US. That declaration didn’t mean that no measles cases were treated; it meant that all measles cases that were treated were contracted outside of the US and then brought into the US. Over many of the ensuing years, 2008 saw the most measles cases, 140, but zero outbreaks.
In 2025, the US was home to 49 measles outbreaks, 2255 measles cases, and three deaths. 94% of those treated for measles were unvaccinated for the disease.
Thus far in 2026, of the 416 new measles cases, 393 derive from 2025 US outbreaks, 23 from outside the country, and zero from new outbreaks.
Though most states report individual vaccine injection figures, a few states, including Florida, have recently begun lumping all vaccination injections into one reporting figure. Thus, there no longer exists a statistical method to accurately know the percentage of people who have received the measles vaccine. The best estimate for the 2024-2025 school year is that 92.5% of American kindergartners have been vaccinated against measles.
Make of this what you will.
James says
Palm Coast just can’t catch a break…
https://odinn.com/
Just an observation.
FlaglerLive says
Please explain.
James says
Explanation?
Perhaps a song…
“When you wish upon a star,
makes no difference who you are,
When you you wish upon a star,
You’re dreams will come true…”
Btw, I finally got down to Town Center… last months water bill never arrived, and after speaking with a representative I decided not to chance mailing in my payment.
Ya know, I had to ask someone where city hall was… a construction worker who didn’t know either (he explained he wasn’t from the area), but wanting to be helpful he quickly looked it up on his phone… “three blocks down and make a right.”
It was two blocks and a left… the place hadn’t changed THAT much, and I had a suspicion that the complex of office buildings sticking out in middle of nothing looked familiar.
And wouldn’t you know it, as I turned the corner at a careful (but quite uncomfortable) 10 mph so as not to wreck my old cars suspension on passing over the crosswalk and looked up I saw the reassuring sign (that I’m sure Pierre has seen many times) that city hall must be close a hand.
And sure enough… it was right around the corner.
I must say, I really should have gotten out that way long ago… it was quite revealing. ;-)
Not that I hadn’t half suspected it.
Just say’n.
Skibum says
You really outa get out more!
James says
Btw, it’s Mozart’s birthday.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfgang_Amadeus_Mozart
Ray W. says
Morningstar DBRS is a credit rating service company. One service offered by the company is an annual oil and natural gas outlook. The company’s 2026 Oil and Gas Outlook just dropped. The Midland Reporter-Telegram ran a story on the report.
Midland is in the middle of the Permian Basin, so it makes a measure of sense for the news outlet to cover the report.
One part of the article caught my eye. In the reporter’s words, “resilience comes despite the prospect for oil and natural gas volatility.” Is the reporter reading the Outlook as predicting price volatility in both energy sectors in the coming year?
The reporter then quotes Morningstar’s senior vice president for energy and natural resources ratings, Andrew O’Conor:
“Given the current Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices of $66 a barrel and $61 a barrel, respectively, and a cautious outlook, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations have paused unwinding supply cuts through March and, second, non-OPEC producers, such as US shale oil, are deferring development, which could eventually help improve the global balance between crude oil supply and supporting prices.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
For four years, OPEC cut overall production volumes so as to manipulate international crude oil price to OPEC’s financial benefit. We all paid the price from those production cuts at the pump, supply and demand being what it is. Oil companies all over the world reported unprecedented profits during some of those years.
In March 2025, OPEC announced its intent to regain lost market share by slowly “unwinding” its prior production cuts. For the next eight months through December, the unwinding slowly took effect. Crude oil prices dropped. Gas prices at the pump dropped. OPEC then paused the unwinding, as of now through March.
Mr. O’Conor tells the reporter that American shale oil producers are planning to defer drilling in order to better balance, if that is the correct word, American oil production. I think that means a lower supply of new oil production and higher prices at the pump, drill, baby, drill be damned. Maybe I am wrong.
Read again what Mr. O’Conor said to the reporter and agree or disagree about his meaning at your leisure. But never forget that OPEC was formed sixty years ago to manipulate oil prices for OPEC’s fiscal gain. Profit is OPEC’s reason for being.