The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 26, 2026

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Meeting: The city’s committee, appointed by the City Council to propose revisions to the city charter, meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. The committee is made up of Patrick Miller, Ramon Marrero, Perry Mitrano, Michael Martin and Donald O’Brien. The meeting is moderated by Georgette Dumont, an independent moderator and the Director of the Master of Public Administration program at the University of North Florida. The meeting is open to the public and includes a public-comment segment.

Temple Beth Shalom Blessing of the Pets: Temple Beth Shalom’s always popular “Blessing of the Pets” and pet fair is scheduled for Jan 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 40 Wellington Drive in Palm Coast. It’s free. Bring your furry, scaly, feathered and other animal friends for a non-sectarian blessing from our rabbi. All the cool puppies and kitties will be there. Also, get to visit with the Sheriff’s horses and K-9s. It’s non-denominational and free of charge. Also on hand will be adoptable pets from Community Cats and Flagler Humane Society as well as pet groomer, boarder, trainer, and boutique with items for sale.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Storytime: In my Jules Vernian quest through the wonders of the short story I read one from 1612 by François du Souhait, “A Comical Story,” that gathers about nine people–a merchant, a student, a police officer, a bourgeois, and so on, along with wives, mistresses and other riffraff as they wait for a play to begin. To pass the time, the nine challenge each other, Decameron-like, each to tell a funny story. The student among them tells the one about the traveling bourgeois-farmer. Arriving in Brussels too late, the bourgeois found the city’s gates closed. He was traveling with his wife. They find an inn outside the city limits, where another guest was also staying. During the night the wife gets up to attend to her “needs,” and on the way back falls into the guest’s bed by alleged mistake. The two happily fornicate to their other needs’ delights until at morning the bourgeois finds them in flagrante and so on. His wife professes herself to be innocent but for an innocent mistake. He demands redress from the innkeeper for enabling such a mistake under his roof. The innkeeper tells him to get lost. The bourgeois sues, loses, and by then his wife has decided to turn her “mistake” into a fact of life: she and the guest embrace their adultery. The bourgeois is so ridiculed in Brussels that he escapes to Milan where, after learning of his wife’s death, he remarries and lives happily, at least until he dies. Little did he know that his greatest humiliation was yet ahead. His new wife grieves for him all the way to the cemetery. There, an archer is guarding the corpse of a bandit who’d been put to torture for his crime, and killed. The archer was warned to guard the body until morning–why, to what end, why hasn’t the bandit’s body been buried in the convenient cemetery: we are not to know and we are not to ask, the assumed answers having been lost in the four centuries’ intervening dark matter. If the archer were to lose the body, he was warned, he would be condemned in place of the corpse. He notices the widow crying and wailing her love to her defunct. He approaches her. They talk. They get horny. They irrigate the grave with their own delights, cuckolding the bourgeois yet again, and of course by the time they’re done, the bandit’s corpse has disappeared. The archer, now bowed, panics. Fear not, his concubine tells him: we’ll disinter my husband and replace your corpse. But the bandit was tortured and disfigured, the archer pleads. Fear not, she tells him, suggesting the solution. And so she gets to work–the archer “has more humanity than she does,” we read, so he stands by–disinterring the bourgeois, then cutting off his ears and–phallic wink and nudge–and his nose, and putting him at the gibbet in place of the bandit. “Thus this poor bourgeois was tormented by his scourges, I mean his wives, during his life, and after his death,” the story concludes, “which is why I remain free and have no desire to become a martyr as soon as I become a husband. Besides, I am of the opinion that, as long as other men’s wives are alive, I should not take one for myself.”

