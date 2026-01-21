The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Wednesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 55.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 3, Bunnell.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board holds a workshop on the Land Development Code at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club: Guest Speaker, Jeff Brandes, former Florida senator, founder and president of Florida Policy Project. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $45 for members, $45 for guests. Brandes is a strong advocate for free market principles and has worked to reduce regulations and taxes to promote business development in Florida. He is a vocal supporter of cutting-edge technologies and has played a vital role in the state’s advancing self-driving vehicles, rideshare, and other emerging technologies. For over a decade, he has hosted the Florida Automated Vehicle Summit, which assembles industry leaders from around the country to address transportation technologies, operations, and policy issues.

Separation Chat, an open, freewheeling discussion on various topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Juxtapositions: You remember “Funeral Blues,” the WH Auden poem, so often quoted, so often recited, though who has done it better than Simon Callow as Gareth in “Four Weddings and Funeral,” one of the first major movies to portray a same-sex relationship as noble, if so often not more noble, than the more imperious kind: Then over the weekend I came across this poem thrown in among the first couple of dozen nights of the Thousand and One Nights: Since you left, friends, the house is no longer the house, since you left, the neighbors are no longer neighbors.

And the friend I once knew, over there, is no longer my friend, even the moon is no longer the moon.

You are no longer here, and your departure leaves the world empty, the shadow, after you, spreads over plains and lands.

Ah! If only the raven that foretold our parting could lose its feathers and no longer find the shelter of a nest!

I can bear it no longer! With you gone, my body languishes.

Oh! How many veils have been torn on this day of parting!

Will they ever return, those nights we lived, unchanged, when the house found us together? It’s translated of course, and translated here pretty badly from the French by Gemini, itself translated from Arabic, so there’s no telling how bowdlerized it is, but the idea is there.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



