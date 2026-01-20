The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The sentencing of Angel Marie Sexton, 27, is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at the Flagler County courthouse. Sexton pleaded on Dec. 17 to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old boy, a second degree felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. See: “26-Year-Old Palm Coast Woman Charged with Molesting 13-Year-Old Boy During Family Christmas.”

In Court: A hearing in the case of Kristopher Henriqson is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols for Henriqson, who is representing himself, to argue a motion to suppress DNA evidence ahead of a February trial. Henriqson is a 48-year-old state and federal felon and Palm Coast resident facing accusations of having routinely raped and abused his stepdaughter since she was 9. See: “Facing Life in Prison, Man Wants to Represent Himself and Depose Step-Daughter Accusing Him of Rape.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

