26-Year-Old Palm Coast Woman Charged with Molesting 13-Year-Old Boy During Family Christmas

Angel Marie Sexton, a 26-year-old resident of Royal Oak Drive in Palm Coast, was charged with molesting a 13-year-old boy whose family was visiting Sexton’s family over Christmas in Palm Coast.

The child’s mother uncovered the alleged assault when she found romantic texts between Sexton and the boy on a family phone the boy had taken for himself. The older woman, according to the texts, was telling the boy that he could be emancipated at 16 and that she would leave her husband and marry him when he was 18.









The child and his family live in Kentucky, where the child’s mother found the texts in mid-January. His mother had noticed that he had been spending a “fair amount of time” with Sexton during the visit though she had no reason to suspect anything. After returning home and finding the texts, the mother confronted her child about them. He disclosed that he’d engaged in intercourse with Sexton against the door of a shed in the backyard of the Royal Oak Drive house, and later wrote a four-page journal entry to document what had taken place.

In a forensic interview at the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center last week, the boy described how either on Christmas eve or the day after Christmas he and Sexton had gone to Guitar Center in Daytona Beah, where, in the parking garage, Sexton “professed her love” for him and kissed him, according to her arrest report. The evening of Dec. 26 she took him out back of the house, attempted various acts on him, including intercourse. The boy told his interviewer that the acts were not consensual.

The visit continued through New Year’s Day, when, while other occupants of the house were away, Sexton allegedly attempted several moves on the boy, none successful. He told the interviewer he didn’t want any of that contact. The boy reported to the interviewer that he’d “reprimanded” sexton numerous times during the Palm Coast visit “for her inappropriate behavior toward him, as well as explicitly telling her he did not want her to continue attempting such behavior.” He and Sexton maintained contact by text after he returned to Kentucky, when he said she told him that she’d leave her husband, and that he could live with her once “emancipated” at 16.









The mother of the 13 year old confronted Sexton with the allegations. Other than the text messages, Sexton denied anything inappropriate took place. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies met with Sexton at her home, where she “vehemently denied engaging in anything” physical with the boy. She told deputies it was the boy who acted as if he were romantically interested in her, and that she and her husband had to address him on the matter several time.

Eventually, however, Sexton “confessed to kissing and holding hands” with him on a few occasions, according to the deputies’ account, and confessed that she “briefly engaged i vaginal sexual intercourse.” But she said much of the incident was encouraged by the boy, who she said had made other moves on her. That kind of defense, however, has no standing in law: a child does not have the ability to consent, though adults who engage in illegal sexual acts with children typically turn the tables on the child, blaming him or her for initiating advances and never addressing the fact that it is always in an adult’s power–and responsibility–to prevent any escalation, and to address it with the child’s parents.

Sexton turned herself in at the Flagler County jail on Wednesday (Jan. 29), after a warrant for her arrest had been issued. She remained at the jail this morning on $25,000 bond.