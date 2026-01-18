The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 18, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre: 3 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue one-half hour before showtime. The play contains mature language. Set in 1959 a few months before Holiday’s death, Robertson’s semi-fictionalized work imagines one of Lady Day’s last performances, in a seedy South Philadelphia bar, as she’s accompanied by her pianist. With both body and psyche bruised by her tortured, drug-addled life, Lady Day – a nickname given her by her saxophonist friend Lester Young – delivers lengthy, revelatory monologues between performing such songs as “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer),” “T’ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do” and the classics “God Bless the Child” and the chilling “Strange Fruit,” about the lynching of Black people in the American South. See FlaglerLive’s preview, “Capturing the Essence: Laniece Fagundes Returns as Billie Holiday at City Rep’s ‘Lady Day’.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: I’m listening to the “Jay Kelly” soundtrack as I write this, music composed and conducted by Nicholas Britell and performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra. “Jay Kelly” is the latest George Clooney vehicle, this one with Adam Sandler and a fleeting appearance by Laura Dern that, like so many character threads, went nowhere. I love the music: it had something of Ennio Morricone’s nostalgia. The movie is soaked in nostalgia. Clooney plays Jay Kelly, an aging actor, still at the top of his game and fame, who is having an existential crisis, though not a very convincing one. He questions his failed relationships with his young daughter tripping it across Europe (after stalking her all the way to a train in Italy), questions his relationship with his older daughter, a teacher, after refusing to go through with a complete therapy session to maybe help her come to terms with her shitty father. He questions his relationship with his manager, Sandler, who turns in a serviceable performance but, like Clooney’s, not “the performance of a lifetime,” or some such cliche I read somewhere about both of them. Clooney was better in ER and Sandler was better on SNL. I’m exaggerating barely. The movie’s affecting here and there. It’s more often dull. You wonder as you wander, you appreciate the music, the piano especially, at least for relieving the nowhereness of the rest. There are just too many threads with too weak a central thread: it’s difficult to sympathize with a man so rich as to afford his own jet who happens to be having a midlife crisis. He’s allowed. But we shouldn’t have to be made his spectators when the payoff is more groan-inducing gruel than an occasional epiphany. Clooney’s Jay (the name is I think an intentional nod to Gatsby) walking through the second-class train cars in Italy as if mesmerized that ordinary people can be so lovingly ordinary comes off more condescendingly than intended, though it sets up the final scene: the man is so disconnected from reality that he cannot possibly live in the real world. It is more comfortable to pretend, even if it means trashing the lives of daughters, fathers and everyone else. His father, played by Stacy Keach, is Jay on speed. What Jau will be like when he is very old. I will not seek out the sequel. But the soundtrack is something else.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



