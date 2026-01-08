The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 8, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Notably: Every year around this time The New York Times runs a feature–one of a few hundred like it a year–that reminds you how little you have in your bank account and how the kind of rich you’ll never be can make good on the feature. It’s called “52 Places to Go in 2026.” My first instinct is always to see if they’ve included a spot in Lebanon or have finally gotten around to Ramallah in the West Bank or maybe this year, a special tour of the genocide side of Gaza. No to all three this year. It begins with “Revolutionary America” in anticipation of the country’s 250th anniversary. The Times tells us we can visit several places to mark the occasion, though I’m not sure we should be in a celebratory mood. There’s Warsaw, Bangkok (not for the sex), the Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica, Dallas, Oran in Algeria (not for its Plague, if you’re a Camus fan), Route 66, which turns 100 this year: “Drive the Sidewinder, a stretch of 191 hairpin curves outside Oatman, Ariz., where the Black Mountains spill into the desert. See outsider art like the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Okla., whose new visitor’s center will open in April.” (Maybe we’ll do that during this year’s visit to see Grandson Felix in Phoenix). “Barcelona is grappling with overtourism,” the piece tells us, so head for Barcelona. If you don;t have the $15,000 to climb Everest, the suggestion is to try Nepal’s lesser mountains, with permit fees under $500. Then onto Bayreuth for the usual Wagner, the Canadian Rockies, two spots in Australia, including Mebourne (are you reading, Jake?), Penang, Malaysia, Memphis (Tennessee, not Egypt), Armenia, Sanibel (Florida), Portland, the Tien Shan Mountains of Kyrgyzstan, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, because the desecration it’s enduring at the Trump Interior Department’s hands is not enough (let’s make it the next Barcelona!), Vietnam, Queretaro, Mexico, if you’ve not already self-deported, Bentonville, Ark., where the Walton family has apparently financed a handsome museum expansion that will include some of Keith Haring’s lesser known sculptures starting in June, and Mon, Denmark, among others. I haven’t noted many of the places. But Oran is as close as it gets to anything Middle Eastern. Based on the splurging my son sees at the M&M store at Disney Springs by throngs to whom money is like so much air to exhale I’m sure quite a few people will take the 52 Places as their guide for the next 52 weeks. More power to them. As for the rest of us schleps, we can take refuge in Simone de Beavoir’s preference in travel: “I flee these official splendors and descend towards docks that smell of tar and fish.” (“Je fuis ces splendeurs officielles et je descend vers des quais qui sentent le goudron et le poisson.”) She wrote this, notably, about Washington DC’s more officious spots. Washington is not on this year’s 52 places to go. I wonder why.

Now this: Compare the opening words by the host to those of Camus further below.





