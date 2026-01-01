The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 1, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

Today at a Glance:

Everyone is off. Happy New Year. May it be calmer than the last 2,025.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Notably: As with birthdays, which we stop celebrating, as with funerals, which we start scheduling, we reach an age when new year resolutions, like new years, are not worth the delusion. With age there’s a lot less new in new year and a lot more old, the oldness of it all, not just one’s own. We’ve been here so often before, seen so much of it, that playing the game isn’t as appealing as, say, a good beer as if it were any old Sunday in April, or a good Mozart sonata any time. It is good enough that we have made it this far. Resolutions seem presumptuous. We are on borrowed time. Vanity-driven self-improvement–losing weight, exercising more, drinking less–can seem like self-indulgent narcissism while friends are on chemo, on restricted diets, on beer faker than maga patriotism. Nothing wrong with good health as a personal, if not a civic, responsibility: let’s each do our part for the survival of Medicare (the fewer hospital stays for you, the more available for the next guy). “To go on living is a mistake,” Thomas Mann wrote in 1953, despondent over his lessened powers, “especially since I live mistakenly. Eating is a burden and a plague. My only comfort is smoking and drinking coffee.” Not such a long way at all from Magic Mountain‘s reflection at the end of the book that “time, then, had continued to bring forth changes in its furtive, unobservable, secret, and yet bustling way.” Which is to say: Thomas Mann in 1924, when he was 49, had intuited what he was feeling in 1953, a year from his death–that, as Gibbon put it, “It is the common calamity of old age to lose whatever might have rendered it desirable,” a sentiment Gabriel Garcia-Marquez put more poetically as “the trail of yellow leaves of his autumn of pain.” But there is also self-indulgence in the kind of grimness that would produce a soggy moan like I’ve just written, particularly for New Year’s day, even if it no longer has that same ring, now that tinnitus is louder. Watching those happy feasts from around the world even for 30 seconds quickly demolishes my ridiculous down beats. But they’re not out of nowhere: If we have made it this far, maybe the seeming banality of New Year’s is in how others see it as such an occasion for celebration when, in our grizzled reality, what the others have yet to discover–and let’s not rush them: theirs are the lives they should live to the hilt–is that they will be lucky to reach the age when every day is a triumph, and every day is a new year. Janus is the god of age. So go ahead, set off those fireworks. But on mute, please. Cats present.

