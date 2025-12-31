FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

A partier makes a prediction by Bruce Plante, PoliticalCartoons.com
Weather: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information.  Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

  • Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.
  • Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.
  • Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.
    Also:
  • Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.
  • Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.
  • First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

BachFest 2025: WKCR airs its 48th annual BachFest, celebrating the music and legacy of composer Johann Sebastian Bach over eight days this month, uninterrupted by commercial breaks, from midnight Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. Listen free online here.  Traditional and contemporary interpretations, interviews, guest programming, and archival shows. The festival concludes with Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. 2025 was the 275th anniversary of the death of J.S. Bach, who was born on March 31, 1685, in Eisenach, Germany, and died July 28, 1750, in Leipzig. The Bach-Werke-Verzeichnis catalogue known as BWV totals over 1,100 compositions. Bach spent his career as a church composer and was a devout Lutheran, and his music is transcendental and divine regardless of faith or no faith, regardless of sect or denomination. Programming schedule here.

 

pierre tristam

Notably: A Willa Cather story called “Consequences” includes the line, “On New Year’s eve Eastman dined at the University Club at six o’clock and hurried home before the usual manifestations of insanity had begun in the streets.” We have no plans to go to the Palm Coast University Club tonight, Cheryl and I. We’ve had a bit too much of that place anyway (I mean, who does it think it is?) so we’ll be doing what we usually do on New Year’s eve: we’ll soak in nostalgia, we’ll soak in the occasional song that reminds us of our parents, we’ll soak in a Belgian beer or two, we’ll hunker against the nearby insanity of fireworks that traumatize our cats and remind me why I left Beirut, though in truth Beirut these days is much, much safer than Florida, and not just because there are more loose guns and looser ideologues in Florida. And we’ll disillusion ourselves that there’ll be much new this new year. “Britain,” an old Salon article by Burt Wolf tells us, “celebrated New Year’s Day on December 25th until William the Conqueror had himself crowned on January 1, 1067, and thought it would be nice to move New Year’s to that date.” Can the day be that far when our current King Ubu decides that, if he can desecrate John Kennedy’s memorial with his own trumped up name, he could also move New Year’s Day to his own? Would he really want to be one-upped by William the Conqueror? So many Hastings yet ahead. Nevertheless, Happy New Year.

 

Now this:

FlaglerLive

It would be superfluous to say this, were we not living through a time when, for many people, matters of opinion alone matter, or at least take precedence over all other considerations. But even in this time when unity is so necessary, let us be convinced that nothing would be less worthy of France and more detrimental to its future than to seek to achieve this unity in the manner of totalitarian states, by subjugating minds and leveling thought.

[The original French: Il serait superflu de le dire, si nous ne traversions un temps où, pour beaucoup de gens, les questions d’opinions seules importent ou, du moins, l’emportent sur toutes autres considérations. Mais, même en ce temps ou l’union est si nécessaire, persuadons-nous que ren ne serait moins digne de la France et plus prejudiciable a son avenir que de chercher à l’obtenir, cette union, à la manière des États totalitaires, par la mise au pas des intelligences, par le nivellement de la pensée.]

–From André Gide’s homage to Saint-Exupéry upon his death, 1945.

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Support FlaglerLive's End of Year Fundraiser
Thank you. Because of you, we’ve reached and exceeded our $10,000 goal—and that’s no small thing. It’s a powerful show of support for independent, local journalism. With your continued help, we’re hoping to match (and, if possible, exceed) last year’s contributions of nearly $13,000 before 2026 greets us. Asking tough questions is increasingly met with hostility. The political climate—nationally and right here in Flagler County—is at war with fearless reporting. Officials and powerbrokers often prefer echo chambers to accountability. They want news that flatters, not news that informs. They want stenographers. We give them journalism. After 16 years, you know FlaglerLive won’t be intimidated. We dig. We don’t sanitize to pander or please. We report reality, no matter who it upsets. Even you. Imagine Flagler County without that kind of local coverage: no one sitting through long meetings, no one connecting the dots, no one asking the follow-up questions others won’t. Decisions would be made in the dark, with fewer eyes watching and fewer facts reaching the public. Silence would be easier—for them. But standing up to this kind of pressure requires resources. It requires a community that values courage over comfort. Stand with us, and help us hold the line. Fund the journalism they don’t want you to read. There’s no paywall—but it’s not free. Take a moment and become a champion of enlightening journalism. Any amount helps. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization, and donations are tax deductible.
You may donate openly or anonymously.
We like Zeffy (no fees), but if you prefer to use PayPal, click here.
If you prefer the Ben Franklin way, we're at: P.O. Box 354263, Palm Coast, FL 32135.
 

