The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Notably: A Willa Cather story called “Consequences” includes the line, “On New Year’s eve Eastman dined at the University Club at six o’clock and hurried home before the usual manifestations of insanity had begun in the streets.” We have no plans to go to the Palm Coast University Club tonight, Cheryl and I. We’ve had a bit too much of that place anyway (I mean, who does it think it is?) so we’ll be doing what we usually do on New Year’s eve: we’ll soak in nostalgia, we’ll soak in the occasional song that reminds us of our parents, we’ll soak in a Belgian beer or two, we’ll hunker against the nearby insanity of fireworks that traumatize our cats and remind me why I left Beirut, though in truth Beirut these days is much, much safer than Florida, and not just because there are more loose guns and looser ideologues in Florida. And we’ll disillusion ourselves that there’ll be much new this new year. “Britain,” an old Salon article by Burt Wolf tells us, “celebrated New Year’s Day on December 25th until William the Conqueror had himself crowned on January 1, 1067, and thought it would be nice to move New Year’s to that date.” Can the day be that far when our current King Ubu decides that, if he can desecrate John Kennedy’s memorial with his own trumped up name, he could also move New Year’s Day to his own? Would he really want to be one-upped by William the Conqueror? So many Hastings yet ahead. Nevertheless, Happy New Year.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



