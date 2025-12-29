The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: I was floored by the similarities between Charlie Sheen’s Book of Sheen, released a few weeks ago, and Casanova’s Story of My Life, written almost 200 years ago. Sheen wrote his on the verge of elderly from his “Sober Valley Lodge” the way Casanova in full decrepitude wrote his from Dux castle in the present-day Czech Republic. The two memoirs share an unceasing verve and optimism, a love of life, of women, of occasional men, of fame, showmanship, daring and vanity, of travel, of escapes from the law and indulgence in addictions: alcohol, cocaine, heroin, steroids and sex for Sheen, gambling, Cabbalism, food and sex for Casanova. Both were among the most sought-after celebrities of their day. No 12-step roads to atonement or accountability for either of them. They want us to know: they owe us nothing. They are retelling their tales to live them again now that debauchery is beyond reach, making you, the reader, a consort. Both occasionally stray into the sinister, however inadvertent their violence toward women may have been. The instances are rare but not nothing. Like Casanova, whose one-sided telling has no tabloid record for correctives, Sheen has a way of minimizing brutality with drugs-made-me-do-it excuses or cheer, though what violence he exhibited may have been overblown by the TMZs of the world. Unlike Casanova, there does not seem to have been meanderings into underage of incestuous sex, and Sheen stops at 365 pages, to Casanova’s 3,650.

