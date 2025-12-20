The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 71. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Gamble Jam: Join us for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

‘Annie,’ at Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. The beloved musical about the optimistic orphan who captures hearts (and maybe even saves a billionaire). Perfect for families and the holiday spirit. Book here. (Note: all Sunday matinees are sold out, but there is a wait list you may join.)

Notably: On this day in 1899, the following story appeared on the front page of the New York Times under the headlines: SAYS SHAVING IS A NECESSITY/New Jersey Judge Discharges Barbers Held for Keeping Open Sunday.” The story was datelined Patterson, N.J. It read: “Shaves are a necessity, according to Recorder George B. Senoir, who this morning handed down his decision in reference to the Barbers’ Union and its Sunday closing movement. The Judge dismissed every complaint lodged by the union against those barbers who refused to close on Sundays in face of the fact that they were threatened with arrest. “This question as to keeping stores open on the Sabbath,” the Recorder said in his decision, “is indeed a fine one, and I have been some time studying it carefully before passing judgment. I want you all who are listening to me to remember that this is a modern time—an age of progress, when usages and customs make our laws. I myself think shaving a necessity. I do it at my home every Sunday myself, and so do countless others, who are God-loving Christians. Yes, even preachers of God’s Word do it. “It is as much of a necessity as is bathing on Sunday, and I don’t think it comes within my province to say who shall or shall not keep open his shaving parlors on the Sabbath. I therefore discharge all the barbers who have been arrested in this court for keeping their stores open on Sunday.” The courtroom was crowded, and many ministers were present. They were indignant. Their sentiments were voiced by the Rev. Mr. Kranz, presiding elder of the Paterson District of the Newark Methodist Episcopal Conference, who said: “We will have a meeting of our elders and have Recorder Senoir put off the bench.” The barbers, backed by the ministers, will take the case to a higher court. Those who favor Sunday shaving intend to have the law amended so as to include shaving in the list of Sunday necessities.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



