The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: I was so impressed with the president’s grief-stricken response to the death of Rob and Michel Singer Reiner. Such compassion, such empathy. This is what we look for at moments of national shock, as when Reagan eulogized the Challenger astronauts (“We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them – this morning – as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye, and slipped the surly bonds of Earth to touch the face of God.”) I always knew Trump had it in him. I was equally impressed with our hard-working Congress–so hard working, so judicious against all challenges–outdoing Australia’s lawmakers, who as we well know have pledged to strengthen what was already some very strong gun-control laws, the kind of gun control they passed after the Port Arthur massacre of 1996, when Martin Bryant gunned down 35 people. Until the Bondi Beach massacre by that ISIS-inspired pair of vomit, Australia hadn’t known anything like it: 30 years of relative quiet. We hardly go 30 hours without a mass shooting. But good for our GOP Congress and its twin in Tallahassee, showing those socceroos what we’re made of after the Brown University shooting. Or the Stockton shooting. Or the Newark shooting. Anyway, you get the point. And that rain of bills coming out of the Florida Legislature to commemorate Rob Reiner and his wife–ordering college campuses to name streets after them, establishing Dec. 14 as Reiner Remembrance Day, requiring schools to have Reiner Clubs and appropriating those hundreds of millions for a Reiner Film School at UF. I am all verklempt. So proud to be an American. Enough to make me wish all sorts of thoughts and prayers on those lawmakers.

Now this:





