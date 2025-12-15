To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a north wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: A status hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in the case of Jermaine Williams, 52, who faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024.

In Court: A pre-trial hearing in the case of Kristopher Henriqson is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols for both Henriqson, who is representing himself, and Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark to argue motions ahead of a Jan. 14 trial. Henriqson is a 48-year-old state and federal felon and Palm Coast resident facing accusations of having routinely raped and abused his stepdaughter since she was 9. See: “Facing Life in Prison, Man Wants to Represent Himself and Depose Step-Daughter Accusing Him of Rape.”

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. It is the first meeting since the death of Jules Kwiatkowski earlier this month. He had served on the board since 2008. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Meeting: The city’s committee, appointed by the City Council to propose revisions to the city charter, meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. The committee is made up of Patrick Miller, Ramon Marrero, Perry Mitrano, Michael Martin and Donald O’Brien. The meeting is moderated by Georgette Dumont, an independent moderator and the Director of the Master of Public Administration program at the University of North Florida. The meeting is open to the public and includes a public-comment segment.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Oddly, travel is up from Mexico and most of Latin America. Not so oddly, it’s up from the old Communist bloc too (Trump’s Warsaw Pact). Not so oddly, it’s down from just about everywhere else. And now the State epartment is issuing a Sedition Act for future visitors, even from the countries friendliest, or once friendliest, to the United States. From as the last five years of social media activities. The mandatory disclosure of social media activities in particular drew heavy criticism, not least from human rights groups, who argue that such requirements violate fundamental freedom rights, including the right of free expression. “Requiring temporary visitors here for a vacation or business to surrender five years of their social media to the U.S. will send the message that the American commitment to free speech is pretense, not practice. This is not the behavior of a country confident in its freedoms,” the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech advocacy group, said in a statement. The Tbears hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles” as the White House described it in an Oddly, travel is up from Mexico and most of Latin America. Not so oddly, it’s up from the old Communist bloc too (Trump’s Warsaw Pact). Not so oddly, it’s down from just about everywhere else. And now the State epartment is issuing a Sedition Act for future visitors, even from the countries friendliest, or once friendliest, to the United States. From Statista (the bold is mine): “Six months before millions of football fans are expected to travel to the United States to follow the FIFA World Cup , which kicks off in June 2026, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency published a proposal which would make it a lot harder for a lot of people to enter the country. In a notice published on Tuesday , the agency laid out plans to require tourists coming to the U.S. from one of 42 visa-exempt countries, including most of Europe, Japan and South Korea, to reveal a large amount of personal data prior to their arrival. The new mandatory disclosures would include any telephone numbers used in the last five years, email addresses used in the last ten years, family member names, addresses and telephone numbers as well. The mandatory disclosure of social media activities in particular drew heavy criticism, not least from human rights groups, who argue that such requirements violate fundamental freedom rights, including the right of free expression. “Requiring temporary visitors here for a vacation or business to surrender five years of their social media to the U.S. will send the message that the American commitment to free speech is pretense, not practice. This is not the behavior of a country confident in its freedoms,” the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech advocacy group, said in a statement. The T rump administration’s efforts to keep out anyone who “” as the White House described it in an executive order on Inauguration Day, are already deterring travelers from all over the world, whether it’s through outright travel bans, visa denials or the fear of being arbitrarily turned back at immigration. The new social media requirements could put off even more people, especially those critical of the current U.S. leadership. According to arrival data published by the International Trade Administration , the number of international overnight visitors to the United States dropped by more than 5 percent from January to September 2025 compared to the same period a year ago. More than 90 countries saw a double-digit decline in the number of visitors to the U.S., as Canada, Germany, France and India saw the biggest absolute drop in visitors. The number of visitors from Canada alone dropped by almost 3.5 million, with dramatic consequences for U.S. businesses, especially in states bordering Canada. In terms of relative decline, the countries affected by Trump’s new travel ban are unsurprisingly near the top of the list. Countries like Laos, Myanmar, Iran and Sudan saw the number of visitors to the U.S. drop by more 50 to 70 percent compared to 2024. However, many travelers from Western Europe have also turned their backs on the U.S., albeit for different reasons.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



