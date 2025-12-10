The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Joint workshop of the Palm Coast City Council and the County Commission, 2 p.m. in board chambers of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. They’ll discuss a joint animal control task force. Canceled.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. 7:30 p.m. 386/736-1500. Tickets, Adult $37 – Senior $33 Student/Child $17. Book here. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—a heartwarming holiday treat packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and a treasure trove of timeless tunes. When Broadway performer Jim leaves the bright lights behind for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse, he ends up transforming his home into a seasonal inn, open only on the holidays. But with love in the air, rivalries heating up, and performances for every festivity, the holidays get a lot more exciting than he ever imagined. Featuring 20 beloved Irving Berlin classics—including “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and “Cheek to Cheek”—this delightful musical delivers all the laughter, romance, and seasonal sparkle of a Christmas card come to life. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: Can we get back to this sort of front-page news? The front page of The New York Times on this day in 1910, when the rotund Taft was president, Halley’s Comet visited and the Mexican Revolution was under way (no mention of that on the front page), ran this item, just below the fold: “In the second act of ‘Lohengrin‘ at the Metropolitan Opera House last night a man sitting in the front row of the top balcony tried to pass his wife a pair of opera glasses. The glasses slipped from his hands and, dropping to the main floor, landed upon the head of Theodore Obermeyer of 44 West Seventy-seventh Street, who was accompanied by his wife.

Mr. Obermeyer was stunned by the blow, and was assisted to an anteroom, where he was attended by Dr. Stein, who was in the audience. After a short rest Mr. Obermeyer was able to be taken to his home in a carriage. The accident caused a slight commotion among the persons who were seated near Mr. Obermeyer and his wife, but did not interrupt the performance. Mr. Obermeyer said last night that the glasses must have struck him a glancing blow, otherwise he would not have escaped with only a slight scalp wound. He belittled the incident, but said he felt he was lucky to have escaped so easily.” No report about the thank you note Mr. Obermeyer sent the assailant for saving him from Wagner.

Now this:





