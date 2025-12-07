The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Handel’s Messiah the Music Ministry and Concert Series of Palm Coast United Methodist Church will present the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah, concluding with the Hallelujah Chorus. With professional soloists, a large Festival Chorus, accompanied by an orchestra, this concert is free and open to all. The performers will be accompanied by the Chamber Players of Palm Coast, directed by Paige Dashner Long. Please invite family and friends as well as pass this info onto anyone interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 6500 Belle Terre Pkwy. 4 p.m.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

‘Greetings,’ A Christmas Comedy, Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. 2 p.m. Box office: (386) 255-2431. tickets, $15 to $25. A comedy about a young man who brings home his Jewish atheist fiancée to meet his very Catholic parents on Christmas Eve. With the inevitable family explosion comes an out-of-left-field miracle that propels the family into a wild exploration of love, religion, personal truth, and the nature of earthly reality.

‘Annie,’ at Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 2 p.m. The beloved musical about the optimistic orphan who captures hearts (and maybe even saves a billionaire). Perfect for families and the holiday spirit. Book here. (Note: all Sunday matinees are sold out, but there is a wait list you may join.)

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. 2:30 p.m. 386/736-1500. Tickets, Adult $37 – Senior $33. Student/Child $17. Book here. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—a heartwarming holiday treat packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and a treasure trove of timeless tunes. When Broadway performer Jim leaves the bright lights behind for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse, he ends up transforming his home into a seasonal inn, open only on the holidays. But with love in the air, rivalries heating up, and performances for every festivity, the holidays get a lot more exciting than he ever imagined. Featuring 20 beloved Irving Berlin classics—including “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and “Cheek to Cheek”—this delightful musical delivers all the laughter, romance, and seasonal sparkle of a Christmas card come to life. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Byblos: Sophocles’s Ajax is the first of his seven surviving plays, performed around 442 BC in Pericles’s Athens, as the Parthenon was rising and the first Peloponnesian War (with Sparta) had ended. Greece was prosperous, powerful, at peace, like Eisenhower America. Like so many Greek tragedies, Ajax’s plot is absurdly simple, if not absurd. The dramatists were not interested in plot. It was a device, a coat hanger. The coat was the thing, as Gogol reminds us. The setting is in a literary suburb of the Iliad. Paris has killed Achilles with that arrow to his heel, outside of Troy, where the Greeks have spent 10 futile years warring over a whore. Achilles’s armor is to go to the next-greatest Greek warrior. Agamemnon and Menelaus, the two kings, award it to wise Odysseus, that “man of many turns.” Hotheaded Ajax is pissed. He thought he should have the armor. He decides to kill Agamemnon, Menelaus, and Odysseus, because really, when you’re an honorable warrior in the middle of a war, how best to show your honor than by decapitating your leadership over a personal slight. (What was dueling but a perversion of honor codes?) Not for Ajax, Hans Castorp’s notion that “although honor had its advantages, so did disgrace, and that indeed the advantages of the latter were almost boundless.” As Ajax chomps off to his assassinations, the goddess Athena tricks him, making a herd of animals look like his three enemies. The slaughter is merciless, gleeful, like a Hutu’s slashing in 1994 Rwanda. Ajax drags remains to his tent to better enjoy blood as good as wine, he thinks. The animal cruelty is unbound. Ajax is mad. Blame Ajax’s jealousy, and Athena, who boasts of the gods’ power to Ulysses. He is more godly than the gods: “Though he is my enemy,” Ulysses tells the shrew, “I pity this wretch now that he is bowed down by a terrible error and I think of myself more than of him. I see that we, the living, are but a phantasm and a vain shadow.” Ulysses makes two brief appearances, one at the beginning and one at the end of the play, bracketing fanaticism in a savvy of empathy and humanity. In between, Ajax comes to his senses, realizes what he’s done, and is ashamed—not over the slaughter of the innocent animals, not over the realization that he would have been a low-life assassin had he murdered the three men, not that he would have single-handedly ensured that the Greeks lost Troy, but over looking foolish. His pride is hurt. He’s made an ass of himself by failing to murder the men. After what he’s done, or rather what he’s failed to do, Ajax thinks he can’t face his father. So he must die. He must kill himself. “Don’t cure evil by evil,” the coryphee tells him, but no one ever pays attention to the chorus, the only voice of sympathy for innocent animals. He plants his sword, point side up, and falls on it. He summons his slave wife Tecmessa and their mute son Eurysaces. We should all be speechless at Ajax’s madness. Tecmessa’s abjection before her “master” is a bit hard to take, but so it is in so much Greek drama, the founding frat house to the misogyny of Paul, Augustine, and Thomas. Ajax dies barely offstage, hidden by a bush but for the point of the spear, after delivering an ode to suicide almost methodically how-to, that had any of those illiterate moms for liberty read it, would have demanded that all Greek tragedies be removed from shelves. In the event, I don’t think the Greeks are taught anymore in our schools, only enacted. The second part of the play is about Ajax’s body. To bury or not to bury. Here comes Menelaus, one of the three Ajax sought to kill. He wants Ajax’s body to rot in the sand. Teucer, Ajax’s half brother, wants it honorably buried. The two insult each other like two juvenile delinquents in a DJJ waiting room in Daytona Beach. Menelaus insults Teucer’s origins, Teucer tells him he could whip his ass without a weapon (“I could stand unarmored against you fully armed.” For Menelaus, too, it’s entirely personal. It’s a wonder these Greeks could hold it together for 10 years against Troy (“to the great shame of Greece,” as the chorus says). Not enough for Menelaus to act like Andrew Dice Clay. Here comes Agamemnon, outrapping Menelaus: “You there—I’ve been told you’ve dared to mouth foul threats against us with impunity. I’m talking about you, the son of a mere slave, a battle trophy.” Teucer calls Agamemnon’s father a barbarian, defends his own birthright, and in walks Ulysses, separating the two idiots and delivering that sublime speech that will make anyone think twice about insulting the memory of the dead, Charlie Kirk included: Then listen. In deference to the gods don’t be so unyielding you throw Ajax out without a burial. You should not let that spirit of violence at any time seize control of you, not to the extent that you then trample justice underfoot. This man became my greatest enemy in all our army on that very day I beat him for the armor of Achilles. But for all the man’s hostility to me, I would not disgrace him. Nor would I deny that in my view he was the finest warrior among the Argive men who came to Troy, after Achilles. So if you dishonor him, you would be unjust. It would not harm him, but you’d be contravening all those laws the gods established. When a good man dies, it is not right to harm him, even though he may be someone you hate. He offers to bury Ajax with Teucer, but Teucer declines the help, his superstitions taking the better of him. Ajax is buried honorably. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



