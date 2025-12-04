The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 4, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Nexus Center Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Gala: A ribbon-cutting for Flagler County’s combined South-side library and Health and Human Services division is scheduled for 4 p.m. followed by a gala, at 2199 Commerce Parkway, with tours from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available in the Community Room where a DJ and a 360 photobooth will be set up. Magician Mark Alan will do a show in the Youth Services Program Room and will also do some sleight-of-hand tricks as he strolls through the crowd. Princess Tiana and Sonic the Hedgehog will delight youngsters in the Children’s Room. There will be video games in the Teen Center. There will be an Ozobot demonstration and button making in the Innovation Lab. Tours will be self-guided with staff ready and available to answer questions.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

‘Annie,’ at Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. The beloved musical about the optimistic orphan who captures hearts (and maybe even saves a billionaire). Perfect for families and the holiday spirit. Book here. (Note: all Sunday matinees are sold out, but there is a wait list you may join.)

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. 7:30 p.m. 386/736-1500. Tickets, Adult $37 – Senior $33 Student/Child $17. Book here. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—a heartwarming holiday treat packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and a treasure trove of timeless tunes. When Broadway performer Jim leaves the bright lights behind for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse, he ends up transforming his home into a seasonal inn, open only on the holidays. But with love in the air, rivalries heating up, and performances for every festivity, the holidays get a lot more exciting than he ever imagined. Featuring 20 beloved Irving Berlin classics—including “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and “Cheek to Cheek”—this delightful musical delivers all the laughter, romance, and seasonal sparkle of a Christmas card come to life. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: Robert Antelme’s The Human Race (L’espèce humaine), his 1947 book on his experience in a Nazi concentration camp, he describes early on the train transport of prisoners from Buchenwald to a camp further north, and the comportment of an SS guard along the way, and when the train reaches the destination: “No one has escaped. The young SS is satisfied. He smiles and nods his head looking at us. He doesn’t give a damn about us. He smiles as if he had discovered our intention to escape and that we had not succeeded. He is now motionless, legs apart, hocks tense. But this display of his power in front of us is not enough for him. Something should come from us to make it perfect, that we say to him for example: Yes, you are the strongest, we tell you because you deserve to be told that you are the strongest. We have never seen anyone stronger than you. We too once believed we were strong, but now we know that you are stronger than we ever were; it is understood that we will not move. Whatever you do, we will never try to measure our strength against yours, even through imagination.” The passage made me thing of Trump cabinet meetings.

