The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 1, 2025

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: No felony court docket today.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell, and again at 1 p.m. for a workshop. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Meeting: The city’s committee, appointed by the City Council to propose revisions to the city charter, meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. The committee is made up of Patrick Miller, Ramon Marrero, Perry Mitrano, Michael Martin and Donald O’Brien. The meeting is moderated by Georgette Dumont, an independent moderator and the Director of the Master of Public Administration program at the University of North Florida. The meeting is open to the public and includes a public-comment segment.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Holiday Plant Class Series: Discover the joy of plants this December with the Master Gardener Volunteers. UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County, 150 Sawgrass Road Bunnell (county fairgrounds.) This special class series offers expert tips, seasonal inspiration, and a take-home plant to enjoy all winter long. Proceeds directly support the Master Gardener Volunteer Program, helping us cultivate community and share the love of gardening. Join us each day for hands-on classes with our Master Gardener Volunteers and take home beautiful plants! Plant sale: 2–3 p.m. daily, December 1-7, first come, first served. You may make your reservation here.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Storytime: Peter Taylor’s “Allegiance,” from 1947. An American soldier, posted in England late in the war, responds to an invitation to visit an aunt who lives there and who’s long been estranged from the family back in Nashville over an unclear but, as the unnamed narrator describes it, deep betrayal of his mother, “a sister she cheated in a manner so subtle and base that we have never known nor wished to know its nature, and now never shall.” How often have we all known those conflicts that poison extended family lines, time and distance more than the original slight fueling the estrangement into irremediable truths and with the carcereal dogma of founding myths. The soldier is conflicted about having accepted the invitation. His inner conflict maintains a distance during the visit as he recalls how the aunt used to write unanswered notes and letters to his mother, who would read them out loud and burn them. The invitation, he feels, was one more way for the aunt to get an advantage. “I feel now how right were my mother’s claims that this woman could endure anything to gain her ends.” But we still never know what those ends are. The myth is too powerful not to have turned into a prism that refracts every act, forbidding the soldier to break his allegiance to his mother. She invites him back in the same breath as she asks him to leave, claiming to have an engagement she had forgotten about. Maybe she was merely toying with him. He is bothered, and is brutal: “But I cannot come here again,” he tells her as she “shrouds herself again in her grand ignorance.” He is “filled with disgust for her” and “shall leave now believing what I wished to believe and what this room and this woman have for a time caused me to doubt: that my mother was good because she was simple and unworldly, that my aunt is evil because she is complicated and worldly.” It isn’t exactly an indictment of the aunt, nor of the soldier’s allegiance even as he confesses to a mind “troubled by a doubt for the reaklity of all things” as he wanders the streets of London, “haunted for a while by an unthinkable distrust for the logic and rarefied judgments oof my dead mother,” and feeling as if “still a prisoner in her parlor at Nashville.” Allegiance is rarely a single-edged sword.

Now this: Peter Taylor and John Updike:





