The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 24, 2025

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Donors Wanted to ‘Keep the Holiday Lights On’ for Struggling Families

www.flaglercares.org/holiday . Check donations may also be mailed or dropped off at Flagler Cares, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast, FL 32164. As homes are sponsored, donors can watch the campaign’s progress online as homes on the page light up — a symbol of the community’s shared compassion and care. Flagler Cares is in the midst of its Second Annual “ Keep the Holiday Lights On ” campaign. The health and social care coordinating organization is inviting residents and businesses to support local families in need of a modest financial bridge to keep their power on this holiday season. This initiative encourages neighbors to help neighbors by sponsoring homes to ensure struggling families can keep their lights on through December. The goal is to sponsor 100 homes at $100 per home, covering one month’s electric bill for families who might otherwise face utility cut-offs during the holidays. Supporters are welcome to contribute any amount to help brighten the season for their fellow residents. Donations can be made now through the end of the year on the “Keep the Holiday Lights On” webpage at. Check donations may also be mailed or dropped off at Flagler Cares, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast, FL 32164. As homes are sponsored, donors can watch the campaign’s progress online as homes on the page light up — a symbol of the community’s shared compassion and care.

Notably: Last week FlaglerLive was down for a few hours, as was the Observer, as were hundreds of thousands of websites across the country, millions across the world. Nothing we could do about it. It had nothing to do with our own site or our server. Nothing to do with Trump , Putin or Micromegas, either. It was Cloudflare’s fault. Cloudflare protects FlaglerLive and those millions of other sites from brutal attacks, but most of us have no idea how it works. We just pay its bills for protection, the way the corner store did to the toughs of Flatbuish Avenue who could do a better job than the police. The whole internet is 1970s Flatbush. Cloudflare’s name “may not be very well known, but it is one of the most important companies on the global internet,” Statista explains. “Cloudflare is a reverse proxy service, an intermediary between clients and servers that enhances security, performance and reliability for web applications. The outage, which has since been resolved, made major websites, including social network X, Amazon, Claude AI, Canva, and Spotify, inaccessible for several hours.” It will happen again, and all of us voluntary and involuntary webmasters (I’m in the latter category) will lose a few days to our lives. The alternative, though, is like asking for your website to be hacked.

