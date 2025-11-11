Flagler Cares Launches ‘Keep the Holiday Lights On’ Program as Hedge Against Power Disconnection

Flagler Cares launched its Second Annual “Keep the Holiday Lights On” campaign this week. The health and social care coordinating organization is inviting residents and businesses to support local families in need of a modest financial bridge to keep their power on this holiday season.

This initiative encourages neighbors to help neighbors by sponsoring homes to ensure struggling families can keep their lights on through December. The goal is to sponsor 100 homes at $100 per home, covering one month’s electric bill for families who might otherwise face utility cut-offs during the holidays. Supporters are welcome to contribute any amount to help brighten the season for their fellow residents.

In its inaugural year in 2024, the program raised $10,820, assisting 82 households and 281 family members, with some bills drawing slightly more support than $100, according to Flagler Cares. At its 10-year anniversary Legacy of Care Event last June, Flagler Cares raised an additional $2,420, since allocated to families through the utility-assistance fund.

“Each day, Flagler Cares staff hear firsthand about the challenges our neighbors face in making ends meet,” said Carrie Baird, Chief Executive Officer of Flagler Cares. “With this campaign, we want to make sure families and seniors don’t have to choose between paying their electric bill and celebrating the holidays. It’s a simple but powerful way for our community to extend a hand — neighbors helping neighbors with most basic needs.”

www.flaglercares.org/holiday . Check donations may also be mailed or dropped off at Flagler Cares, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast, FL 32164. As homes are sponsored, donors can watch the campaign's progress online as homes on the page light up — a symbol of the community's shared compassion and care. Donations can be made now through the end of the year on the "Keep the Holiday Lights On" webpage at.

Families in need may apply for assistance beginning December 1, 2025 via the same webpage. Flagler Cares will review applications based on financial need, reported hardship, and on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to bill assistance, any client who applies for help will be connected with Flagler Cares’ wrap-around services — ensuring they have access to ongoing resources and care coordination to help them achieve long-term stability. The approach ensures that those who need assistance through such programs as “Keep the Holiday Lights On” are not merely given monetary assistance, but have a chance to discuss their circumstances and meaningfully explore ways to address them.

According to the Florida Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, Florida Power and Light customers paid $97.40 for 1,000 Kilowatt Hours in December 2019. Today, they pay $118, a 21 percent increase. FPL, which provides electricity to all power customers in Flagler County, is currently in hearings before the state’s Public Service Commission to increase its revenue by $945 million in 2026 and $766 million in 2027, substantially raising rates for customers. The Commission is to rule on the proposal later this month.

Earlier this year Florida House Rep. Debra Tendrich and Sen. Lori Berman introduced companion bills (HB419 and SB 330) called the Pause Act that would have prohibited all utilities in the state–electric, water, sewer–from disconnecting service to customers during extreme weather events. Exterem events would include all weather or environmental conditions that present a danger to life or property (hurricanes or tropical storms, storm surges, flooding and so on) and whenever the heat index is at 90 degrees or higher, or when the temperature is 32 or below. The disconnection ban window would have applied 48 hours before such temperatures are forecast, and for 48 hours after a return to normal. The bills died in committee, without hearings.