The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Weather: Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at City Rep Theatre, 3 p.m. Sunday. Adults, $25, youth, $15. Buckle up for a whirlwind journey with CRT’s revival of Around the World in 80 Days! This high-energy adaptation of the Jules Verne classic follows fearless Phileas Fogg as he races across the globe. With clever staging, quick-changing characters, and nonstop laughs, it’s a theatrical adventure full of heart, hilarity, and wonder. A fast-paced, fantastical adventure for the whole family. book here.

Gamble Jam: Join us for the Gamble Jam at 3 p.m. —a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. 386/736-1500. Tickets, Adult $37 – Senior $33, student/Child $17. Book here. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—a heartwarming holiday treat packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and a treasure trove of timeless tunes. When Broadway performer Jim leaves the bright lights behind for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse, he ends up transforming his home into a seasonal inn, open only on the holidays. But with love in the air, rivalries heating up, and performances for every festivity, the holidays get a lot more exciting than he ever imagined. Featuring 20 beloved Irving Berlin classics—including “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and “Cheek to Cheek”—this delightful musical delivers all the laughter, romance, and seasonal sparkle of a Christmas card come to life. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Donors Wanted to ‘Keep the Holiday Lights On’ for Struggling Families

www.flaglercares.org/holiday . Check donations may also be mailed or dropped off at Flagler Cares, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast, FL 32164. As homes are sponsored, donors can watch the campaign’s progress online as homes on the page light up — a symbol of the community’s shared compassion and care. Flagler Cares is in the midst of its Second Annual “ Keep the Holiday Lights On ” campaign. The health and social care coordinating organization is inviting residents and businesses to support local families in need of a modest financial bridge to keep their power on this holiday season. This initiative encourages neighbors to help neighbors by sponsoring homes to ensure struggling families can keep their lights on through December. The goal is to sponsor 100 homes at $100 per home, covering one month’s electric bill for families who might otherwise face utility cut-offs during the holidays. Supporters are welcome to contribute any amount to help brighten the season for their fellow residents. Donations can be made now through the end of the year on the “Keep the Holiday Lights On” webpage at. Check donations may also be mailed or dropped off at Flagler Cares, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast, FL 32164. As homes are sponsored, donors can watch the campaign’s progress online as homes on the page light up — a symbol of the community’s shared compassion and care.



Notably: Newspapers are discovering graphics as a storytelling form. At the beginning of November Le Temps, the Swiss French-language daily, launched a series of reports on the American resistance to Trump–not as traditional reporting, though it’s very much been that, but as a graphic series (calling it comics doesn’t fit). Newspapers are discovering graphics as a storytelling form. At the beginning of November Le Temps, the Swiss French-language daily, launched a series of reports on the American resistance to Trump–not as traditional reporting, though it’s very much been that, but as a graphic series (calling it comics doesn’t fit). The five-part series is written and illustrated by Patrick Chappatte, a Lebanese-Swiss cartoonist whose work appears all over the globe. It’s no different than standard reporting, but in drawings. In the first installment he interviewed Donald Ayer, deputy Attorney General from 1989 to 1990 under President George H. W. Bush and former clerk for William Rehnquist, who told Chappatte that American democracy is hanging by a thread. He interviewed Ardem Patapoutian, the Lebanese-American Nobel prize winner in biology for his work in molecular research, who worries about ICE throwing him out , and he inerviewed Terry Moran, who was thrown out by ABC News after a 26-year career there, all because he wrote, not in so many words, that Stephen Miller is a “world class hater.” Good journalism, Moran tells Chappatte, is still one of the best way to fight back. “Trump is getting ready to fundamentally change our democracy,” Moran says. “It’s the most important story of my career.” The series continued along those lines. The New York Times has been doing likewise. On Oct. 21 and Nov. 20, it ran a graphic OpEd reported by Jake Halpern and illustrated by Michael Sloan called “Separation,” “a series following one Honduran family as they navigate America’s shifting immigration landscape. The story is based on firsthand reporting, legal documents and excerpts from the eldest son’s journal.” It’s ongoing. As is the demolition of democracy both projects are documenting.

