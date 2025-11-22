The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts 68th informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. On the agenda: Golf course sale, Veranda Bay, the pier project, and more. Today’s special guest: City Manager Dale Martin.

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at City Rep Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Adults, $25, youth, $15. Buckle up for a whirlwind journey with CRT’s revival of Around the World in 80 Days! This high-energy adaptation of the Jules Verne classic follows fearless Phileas Fogg as he races across the globe. With clever staging, quick-changing characters, and nonstop laughs, it’s a theatrical adventure full of heart, hilarity, and wonder. A fast-paced, fantastical adventure for the whole family

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Byblos: The mailman did not deliver a Library of America book yesterday, but Selected Letters of John Updike, an 875-page tome listed for $55, but that I got for free for some reason, because apparently Amazon owed me money. The book is published by Knopf, Updike’s lifelong publisher. I was disappointed that the binding did not follow Updike’s uniform style for the six decades he published his 60-some books, though the printed pages’ design and fonts does. Updike paid loving attention to all the mechanics of his books down to binding and paper quality. He had a printer’s instincts, and was briefly a newspaper copy boy while in college. (He indulges his affection for the trade with erotic abandon—typesetting is its own Song of Songs—in Rabbit Redux.) I am a bit hesitant to read the book because my 1980s and 90s infatuation with Updike began to wane after that, and in the last decade and a half turned to reserved admiration and frequent distaste. Not for the style, which never fails, but I could no longer stomach the mean, the demeaning, the endless sexism, the occasional Twain-like bigotry of the American abroad (certain American cities among his abroads), the Darwinian prism of the near-totality of his fictional characters’ relationships. I kept turning pages more impatient with their shallowness than amazed by the prose. But here are the letters–to editors, to wives and ex-wives, to lovers, I assume, because from the few pages I’ve gleaned, he is even looser with coarse language in his letters than he was in his novels, and it took nothing to happen on a blow job reference: an Updike obsession in and out of his novels, evidently. I never believed that his fictions were mostly fictions. Adam Begley in his admiring biography from 2014 confirmed that most of what he wrote was, not unlike Gide, basically journaling off his life, just as James Schiff, who edited this volume of letters, does in his warm and inviting introduction: “What is most telling, though, is the degree to which he mined his own life for material, and his belief that what made his fiction successful was something literal about its truthfulness.” Still difficult to resist, from the little I’ve gleaned so far. He’s 11 years old, and his letters to comic strip artists are germs of his later artistry as a book critic, by far superior to so many of his novels, his later novels especially. Here he is, at 15, writing Harold Gray, the cartoonist of Little Orphan Annie: “Your draughtsmanship is beyond reproach. The drawing is simple and clear, but extremely effective. You could tell just by looking at the faces who is the trouble maker and who isn’t, without any dialogue. The facial features, the big, blunt fingered hands, the way you handle light and shadows are all excellently done. Even the talk balloons are good, the lettering small and clean, the margins wide, and the connection between the speaker and his remark wiggles a little, all of which, to my eye, is as artistic as you can get.” Of course I’ll read the book. He is habitually lovely in his letters: “This is the land of wool, and I haven’t seen a single sheep yet,” he writes his younger daughter Miranda during a 1974 trip to Australia, the year he is hot and heavy into his affair with Martha Bernhard, though he’s waiting Miranda from Australia, on a trip that included a ménage à trois with two women. Martha is the woman he left Miranda’s mother for: “Guess my attempt to be lovable yesterday drew mixed reviews,” he writes Martha two weeks after his return from Australia. “I write this uncertain if my status is still loverly at all. Well, what can I say, except that you discouraged my timid and tentative offer to be true to you (and Mary), wanted the truth, and got it.” By which he meant that he confessed to both of them, clearly boasting, that he had slept with two women in Australia, at the same time. They were his roommates. “That throughout I had no doubt that my heart lay with that bundle of blue letters and the 35-year-old snapshot. That the curious quality of our physical encounters-I, rapturous but addled; you gorgeous and giving and serene—in a way bid me try my wings once more, so they could be better folded next time you and I met. And so they were. That I was struck, too, by your dancing in my arms telling me David was so fuckable but that after all we bring to each other a sexuality that is not exclusive. And that I loved your questions, which were specific but very much to the point, as only you could know-only you among women I have known, that is, know that lovemaking is not a shapeless warm muddle but has its degrees and stages, like the hierarchies of angels, and hence its levels of betrayal. That my failure to invite being blown may constitute, in this sad little saga of down under, a patch of beleaguered loyalty. Forgive me what needs forgiving; I am sorry mostly for your grief.” The letter goes on, with love declarations as he sleeps next to his wife in his children’s house, ending with: “Fact and fiction–help me to keep them straight.” He never did. But I still love–is love too strong a word? I still can’t get away from him. —P.T.

