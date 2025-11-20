The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach, to finish up the agenda from last Thursday’s meeting, which ran very long. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Model Yacht Races in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Notably: We had a surprise in felony court Wednesday. “Hey Mr. DuPont,” went Judge Nichols toward the end of the pre-trial cattle call. Mr. DuPont, of course. Could it be? A man with a familiar bald pate and unfamiliar shades–shades? in front of the judge?–walked up. Sure enough, it was Scott DuPont, the judge disgraced a few years ago from the Flagler County courthouse and the Putnam courthouse (which then-Chief Judge Zambrano ordered him to clear out in a scalding letter), before the Supreme Court tore into him over his behavior in and out of court. He was exiled from the bench and banned from returning for at least a set number of years, though he ran for a seat again in 2024–and was booted off the ballot. Naturally, Anthony Sabatini, who represented our own Mayor Norris in his own bouts of misbehaving arrogance, represented him. No doubt DuPont will run again as soon as he gets the chance. He was all business Wednesday but for those shades, which had third-degree attempted coolness written all over them (no such crime in this state), though who are we to judge the former judge. He may well have been prescribed the shades. History gets bright at the courthouse. He was representing Anthony Orlando, a 32-year-old Palm Coast man, pleading to four counts of masturbating in front of little children showering at Jungle Hut Road park in the Hammock. He got three years in prison and 10 years on sex-offender probation. “So let me say this, you have a very experienced lawyer, and he knows what he’s doing,” Nichols told him. Orlando could have been designated a prison releasee reoffender, slamming him with 15 years in prison, day for day, if he contested. But the cops had his DNA (he’d given himself a happy ending in that park), they had surveillance video, and they had a brood of witness statements. DuPont had no other business before the court. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



