The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It is voting on a new city manager. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Groundbreaking for SMA Healthcare: a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Justice Lane off Old Haw Creek Road in Bunnell for SMA Healthcare’s new facility designed to enhance access to vital behavioral health services in the community.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: Elsa Morante was an Italian novelist best known for La Storia, from 1974, translated in 1977 as History: A Novel, about a young Italian widow raped at the beginning of World War II in Rome, and about the next half dozen years. The opening pages include this passage, describing the italy of the late 1930s (or if you change a name or two, our contemporary United States): “In Italy (headquarters of one of their most sordid branches) they join their servants and some ill-assorted objectors to the mutilated peace in a desperate fight to save their own interests. And they are not long in finding a champion and suitable instrument in Benito Mussolini, a mediocre opportunist, a “compound of all the flotsam” of the worst Italy. After having tried to launch his career under the banner of socialism, he has found it more advantageous to shift to the opposite side of the Powerful established figures (property owners, the King, and later also the Pope). With a plat-form consisting only of a guaranteed anti-Communism, truculent and vulgar, he has founded his fasci, a collection of vassals and assassins of the bourgeois revolution. And in such company, he defends his employers’ in-terests with the terrorist violence of poor action squads of bewildered mercenaries. The King of Italy (a man with no title to distinction except the inherited title of king) gladly turns over the government of the country to Mussolini.” It evokes the cartoon below. –P.T. This isn’t America. When armed ICE agents throw innocent people to the ground, it’s state-sponsored cruelty, not law enforcement. Silence is complicity. Stand up. Speak out. Stop this.#HumanRights #ICE #AmericaForAll pic.twitter.com/tLM9oJ3kdG — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) November 7, 2025

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



