The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 13, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial of Edward Sampson, who faces a charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, begins at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The charge is a second-degree felony and would normally be punishable by little prison or jail time, and probation. But Sampson, a repeat offender released from prison earlier this year, could face up to 30 years if convicted. See: “‘Ed Boy,’ Target of Murderers in a Trial 9 Months Ago, Is Now a Defendant Facing Up to 30 Years Over a Shove.”

Palm Coast City Manager Job Interviews: The Palm Coast City Council holds a special workshop starting at 1:30 p.m. to interview the two remaining candidates for city manager. Individual council members will have met one-on-one with each candidate earlier in the day. The full council is interviewing the candidates in open, public session starting with David Fraser at 1:30 p.m. and Michael McGlothlin at 3:15 p.m.

Palm Coast City Manager Candidates Community Meet and Greet at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. The commission is expected to consider the annexation of large swaths of Veranda Bay and Summertown on the mainland. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. (Note the new time.) This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture. See previous lectures here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly business meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit our website at http://palmcoastdemocraticclub.org/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/palmcoastdemclub/permalink

Notably: From Statista, a reminder: “Almost 4 in 10 SNAP recipients in the fiscal year of 2023 were children, data from the USDA shows, as families, especially single-adult families, struggle with finances more often. Additionally, around 2 in 10 recipients were over the age of 60, and 1 in 10 was a child or non-elderly adult with a disability. One-third of SNAP recipients were non-disabled adults between the ages of 18 and 59. However, on a household level, only 16.9 percent of households receiving SNAP contained only adults under the age of 50. In 2023, 27.3 percent of households receiving SNAP had an earned income. Able-bodied adults up to 54 years of age without dependents fall under a work requirement if they want to receive more than three months of payments in three years. The share of households that had an income from work rose to 54.9 percent among households with children, once more highlighting the plight of many working parents to make ends meet. Among married-couple families, this rate rises to more than 80 percent. More than 60 percent of SNAP-receiving household also received a form of cash benefit like Social Security payments or Supplemental Security Income, while 20 percent received no earned income or cash benefits. African-Americans are overrepresented among recipients at 25.7 percent (compared to around 14 percent of the population), while Latinos are underrepresented (15.6 percent of SNAP recipients compared to 19.5 percent of the population).”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



