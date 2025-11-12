The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind around 6 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: A hearing in the bankruptcy sale of Marineland Dolphin Adventure is scheduled for 10 a.m. before Delaware Federal Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Silverstein at 824 North Market Street in Wilmington. See: “Bankruptcy Judge Rejects Marineland Sale for Now, Ordering Community Bidder to Be Considered” and “Mystery Development Company Buys Marineland Dolphin Adventure for $7.1 Million, Outbidding Hutson.”

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Flagler and Volusia counties, with board representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome!

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Diary: In matters of what is too narrowly considered “belief”–meaning belief in god, a reductive definition I reject–I am non-binary: I neither believe nor disbelieve. I find both postures untenable as much for being postures (that is, for being projections more often intended for mass consumption than for one’s personal, unadvertised, humble search for meaning) as for being undemonstrable. I acknowledge that they’re undemonstrable only by the very narrow, infinitesimal standards of human knowledge. I don’t mean to debase human knowledge: I’m not Augustinian. But a journalist’s first responsibility is to perspective. On earth we think we are the center of the universe. Our innate arrogance, inseparable from our innate creativity and genius for beauty and destruction, imagines our store of knowledge immense, despite our own evidence that it isn’t so: after a planetary history of 5.5 billion years, the cave painters emerged only 15,000, 25,000 years ago at most, and spent ten millennia or more painting the same poor bison and horse over and over again, however sublimely (repetition helps to develop skills). My Phoenician ancestors devised our alphabet only 6,000 years ago or less, and that only for the dullest of CPA practices of the time. The Odyssey and its less mature predecessor are at best 2,800 years old. FlaglerLive, that third and final segment of the Homeric trilogy, is only 16 years old. For all our hothouse self-congratulations, I picture all that knowledge as Micromegas, had he traveled beyond Saturn, might picture our local group of galaxies (itself a grain of sand’s atom in the universe), detecting our earth somewhere in the mist: as a lonely, insignificant smudge of next to nothing. To go from smudge to Augustinian proof of god’s existence is, as stretches of dark matter from here to Galaxy GN-z11 (the farthest yet recorded, is why I’m enshrining it in my smudge), a stretch. All that said, our lives are eternal Odyssean searches for home, and on the approach of Thanksgiving what drunk uncle might we not honor but Augustine and his conception of the human soul as being part of god, a conception he manufactured, I think, as part of his pre-Cabalistic attempt at proving the existence of god. I have trouble respecting a thinker whose entire philosophy is based on self-loathing, particularly a very smart thinker who requires me to have no pleasure not only of the flesh but of the mind: what hypocrisy is that, Hippo? But of all Augustine’s wacky ideas, this matter of soul pleases me, at least to the extent that it is part of the search that should never end. What if my soul, all our souls, are part of an oversoul? And shit, if as I wrote that last line I did not suddenly realize I was myself retreading old ground. This is the Hegelian idea, which I also loathe for its predeterminism. Why then did it appeal to me this morning when I read it in an analysis of Augustine’s idea of the soul? I don’t think it’s the predeterminism of it that I was imagining, or the ridiculous Hegelian idea that all tends toward a greater ideal, but the plurality of it, the idea that all our souls are as if in a hyper-democratic way not the creation of the creator, but the creator itself, that we are all as much our own creation as “his,” if the creator is to be so stupidly reduced to a sex. We are creation, creation is us. Our soul as synapse. Obviously the idea is as silly and reductive as any attempt either to explain creation or, more absurdly, to ascribe it to a creator. But who said the road back to Ithaca had to be so dull and humorless? —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



