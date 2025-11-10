The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree, opens:The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. at the Nexus Center and again at 4:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.



Notably: The Lutetia Hotel is at 45, Boulevard Raspail in paris’s 6th Arrondissement, or borough, toward the center of the city, a brisk walk from Notre Dame. The luxury hotel opened in 1910. It is supposedly where Joyce finished Ulysses, where DeGaulle honeymooned, where Paris’s writers, artists and intellectuals gathered (Picasso, Matisse), and where rooms go for 1,680 to 2,100 euros per night ($1,950-$2,425 at today’s rates). And it was the Ellis Island of survivors of concentration camps and death camps. After the liberation of Paris in 1944, it was converted into a reception and rehabilitation center for the concentrationnaires, as the writer David Rousset called the institutionalized concentration camp inmates (the “luxury club for enlisted troops of all the allies,” as the New York Times reported on Sept. 20, 1944, was at the Grand Hotel.). In 1945, “20,000 emaciated, ragged survivors of the 160,000 Jews, socialists, communists, and members of the resistance deported from France during WWII stepped into the lobby,” Tablet writes. “They were greeted by a blast of white powder—DDT—to kill the lice that infested them. Photographs show survivors with sunken eyes and emaciated faces still dressed in their striped prison garb drinking water from silver cups and eating crusts of bread in the hotel dining room. […] In the elegant corridor between the restaurant and the bar, the survivors studied notice boards, brought in from Boulevard Raspail, that were covered in photos left by the families of the missing in their life “before,” smiling, at weddings or on holiday. If someone was looking for them, a relative had survived. But could they identify any of the faces? […] An endless stream of trucks and buses drove just over a mile from the Gare d’Orsay ferrying almost 500 survivors a day. Although the closest hotel was the luxurious Crillon, Gen. de Gaulle considered it too ostentatious. The owners of the nearby Le Bon Marché department store had built the Lutetia to put up the provincial bourgeoisie on shopping trips. It suited de Gaulle’s taste and he had spent his honeymoon there. He handed the hotel over to the Red Cross.” He would not have been fond of the $2,400-a-night fees now, or of the hotel’s forgotten role in an era of increasing fatal forgetting of those concentration camps, just as we are building new ones in our backyards. —P.T.

Now this:

