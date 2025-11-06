The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 6, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Notably: I’m always amazed, when I remember they’re there, that two of the most stately trees in the county are right off State Road 100 in one of the denser parts of town, when you take Briarwood Drive/Old Brick Road before Marvin’s Garden and suddenly find yourself driving along Moody Homestead Park. The park is named for the homestead of Isaac Moody Jr., Flagler County’s original developer and banker (Bunnell State Bank) and postmaster, its first prominent politician–before Flagler was its own county: he served on the St. Johns County Commission–and promoter. He was principally responsible for Flagler County’s creation in 2017, so much so that there was a little movement among his friends and colleagues to call the place Moody County. He deferred to his good friend Henry Flagler. He had a house in what is today Moody Park, where the trees remain. There they are, between two and four centuries old (two different plaques at the site can’t agree) to the left as you drive. A notice identifies them as Southern Live Oaks, like the enormous one at Washington Oaks Garden State Park–as tall, as broad, as embracing with moss and memory (I think trees have more enduring memories than elephants). The bigger one at Moody is called “Moody Oak.” The two trees have been pruned and pruned and pruned “to maintain a strong structure and limit disease,” though I remember years ago visiting them and marveling at the older tree’s enormous branch sloping down to the ground and as if running along it for an impossible distance. I found a picture I took in December 2011: The branch is gone now. Pruned. But why? Many other branches have been cut, leaving the tree out of balance. The more recent pictures, above and below, were taken on Oct. 28 as I stopped there to say hello, on my way back from a meeting at the county about beach erosion (a different kind of pruning that does not strengthen but weakens beaches). A strange character was parked there–strange in the lugubriously lonely sense–so I didn’t linger, though I’d have liked to. The rest of the neighborhood is an odd, bedraggled assortment of shabby churches and shabbier businesses, especially since the departure years ago of Nature Scapes and its equally wondrous successor, JJ Graham’s Salvo Art gallery. What priceless tree rings, those years. Pruned. —P.T.

