The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Weather: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.
‘The 39 Steps,’ at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. 7:30 p.m., except Sundays at 2 p.m. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Adults, $25, seniors, $24, Youth, $15. Book here. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit, with over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of only four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Content advisory: Fake guns and gunshot sound effects
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.
But most of the times he sat on the ground fishing right there side me. A short bowlegged Cajun. Face looked like somebody had been jabbing in it with an ice pick. Had that big patch of hair out the left side of his head, his head white where the hair had been. Sitting there telling me about the people he had killed. I wasn’t a Christian then, I didn’t join the church till I came to Samson, but I used to say to myself: “My Lord, my Lord, will you just listen to this? You hear this man talking about killing men like you talk about killing snakes?” But no matter how he talked I would sit there and listen to him. Sometimes he would follow me up to the house and sit on my gallery and talk. Sometimes he would go round the house and sit in the back door while I fried fish for supper. If I said, “Mr. Albert, chop me piece of wood,” he would get out there and cut enough wood to last me a week. If I needed something from the store he would swing upon that mule and go get anything I needed. Sack of rice, flour, it didn’t matter, he would bring it all back. After I had cooked, he would sit right there in the back door and eat. Then we had our coffee. He liked his coffee strong, sweet sweet and black. Sometimes I got him off talking about killing. I would make him talk about fishing and raising crop. He could talk about anything. Because most of the people round here either fished or farmed for a living anyhow. But in the end killing always came back in Albert Cluveau’s mind. He wasn’t bragging about it, but he wasn’t sorry either. It was just conversation. Like if you worked in the sawmill you talked about lumber more than you talked about cane. If you worked at the derrick, naturally, you talked about cane more than you talked about trees. Albert Cluveau had killed so many people he couldn’t talk about nothing else but that.
–From The Autobiography of Jane Pittman, by Ernest J. Gaines (1971).
