The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Budgeting by Values: A Free, Virtual Class to Learn Budgeting Skills, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month organized by Flagler Cares and Truist Bank, and presented by Financial Inclusion Leader Vladimir Rodriguez. To sign up or get information, call 386/319-9483, text 386/986-0107, or email [email protected].

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: So this is what Israel has in mind when it claims to be working for peace in gaza. This is what J.D. Vance, who is about five times the authoritarian Trump is, has gone to ratify on his last junket at Palestinians’ expense: they call it the “yellow line,” the border that has now split Gaza in half, or not quite half: the destroyed Palestinian half where Hamas still has some authority, and the destroyed Israeli-occupied portion, which accounts for 58 percent of Gaza. Keep in mind, we are talking about a total area of 141 square miles, or basically Palm Coast plus the barrier island. But with 58 percent of that in Israeli control, we’re down to 59 square miles, or essentially Palm Coast north of State 100 (no Seminole Woods, no Quail Hollow, no Colbert Lane). Two million Palestinians are herded there, about 90 percent of them homeless. The 2 million have now been shuffled and reshuffled on the west side of the yellow line, along the Mediterranean. Two million people in that sliver. (Al-Jazeera has a map here.) The remaining strip of Palestinians is itself subdivided into five segments, an Israeli line running across each to ensure the sort of balkanization that prevails in the West Bank, where you need a doctorate in mosaics to understand the shattered map Israelis force Palestinians to live under. Israel is allegedly inviting Palestinians to move into its zone, under its control, as if Palestinians were little chess pieces (as one Palestinian described it) with no care or attachment to any place. It’s not much different than how the American government carried out genocidal population transfers (later imitated by Stalin in Soviet Russia) with Native Americans, with the caveat that what piss-poor land was granted Indians was a bit larger than the open-air prison Gazans continue to live in. This is the peace the Trump plan is proposing. Israelis are supposed to further withdraw, but to a “red line” that still keeps them in control of a third of Gaza, leaving the 2 million to an area the size of Palm Coast, including the area south of 100. Put yourself in those shoes. or in these hands: “Vice President JD Vance and Jared Kushner, a son-in-law of President Trump, both said this week that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip did not necessarily have to wait until Hamas was disarmed or no longer a threat in the territory,” the Times reports with a straight face. “A cease-fire that came into effect earlier this month divides Gaza along the so-called yellow line — between the eastern, inland half under the control of the Israeli military and the Hamas-controlled part of the enclave. Reconstruction could begin very soon in the Israeli-controlled part, the two Americans, who were on visits to Israel, told reporters.” Kushner and Vance, the Riviera brothers, giving expropriation an American twist. Alas, Palestine. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



