The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 27, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. Commissioners will discuss the possibility of having voting districts in the cityTo access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: In light of the opening in a few weeks of the Nexus Center, the south-side public library that’s taken its beatings from a couple of philistines on the County Commission (as a fomer elected official put it to me recently), I thought this little bit from the Pasco County library director, Sean McGharvey, was timely: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasco Libraries (@pascolibraries) —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



