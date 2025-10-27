FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 27, 2025

New Ballroom Destroys White House Complex by R.J. Matson, CQ Roll Call
Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. Commissioners will discuss the possibility of having voting districts in the cityTo access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: In light of the opening in a few weeks of the Nexus Center, the south-side public library that’s taken its beatings from a couple of philistines on the County Commission (as a fomer elected official put it to me recently), I thought this little bit from the Pasco County library director, Sean McGharvey, was timely:

 

P.T.

 

Now this:

October 2025
For the full calendar, go here.


Men of science, as I pointed out in my third lecture, could formerly work in isolation, as writers still can; Cavendish and Faraday and Mendel de-pended hardly at all upon institutions, and Darwin only in so far as the government enabled him to share the voyage of the Beagle. But this isolation is a thing of the past. Most research requires expensive apparatus; some kinds require the financing of expeditions to difficult regions. Without facilities provided by a government or a university, few men can achieve much in modern science. The conditions which determine who is to have access to such facilities are therefore of great importance. If only those are eligible who are considered orthodox in current controversies, scientific progress will soon cease, and will give way to a scholastic reign of authority such as stifled science throughout the Middle Ages.

–From Bertrand Russell’s Authority and the Individual (1949).

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

