The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

‘The 39 Steps,’ at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. 2 p.m. Adults, $25, seniors, $24, Youth, $15. Book here. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit, with over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of only four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Content advisory: Fake guns and gunshot sound effects

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. Note that in a temporary change from the regular schedule, Gamble Jam will be the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month through August 17. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: I’m very fond of Hendrik Willem van Loon, the Dutch historian of the first half of the 20th century (he died in Connecticut in 1944, when he was just 62), and was famous enough to be the subject of tongue-waggers, as when in 1927 the New York Times reported that he and his new bride, the actress Frances Goodrich, were keeping separate apartments in Manhattan: “As I am a writer and my wife is on the stage, we have found that living apart is a very pleasant system, as my typewriter is going all day long while she is sleeping.” Separate rooms maybe, but he on 9th Street and she on 57th? Weeks later Goodrich’s apartment was robbed and thieves got away with $3,000. He wrote wonderful books, a history of the world, of the bible, of America, of the arts (that I’m currently reading), illustrating them himself just as wonderfully. He was incredibly prolific. But he had his wince-inducing prejudices that, at times, sound as if the equally prejudiced Jules Verne were informing his understanding of world religions or cultures. His Eurocentrism was almost aryan (ironic for a man banned from Germany once the Nazis took over). An example, as he wrote of Istanbul: “But for almost a thousand years, the inhabitants of Constantinople were never quite sure of the fate that the day of tomorrow would bring them. Their country was a small cork of civilization, floating disconsolately on an ocean of savagery. Corks have a great floating capacity but in the end they get waterlogged, deteriorate, and sink.” (Andre Gide wasn’t kinder when he wrote about Konya in south-central Turkey, a city he described as “by far the most hybrid, most vulgar and ugliest thing I have seen since I was in Turkey, just as I must finally admit that the country, the entire people, exceed in infirmity, apprehension or hope.” That was in May 1914, a different way of writing about the “sick man of Europe,” as a Russian tsar had referred to the Ottoman Empire 75 years earlier.) “But a Turkish Romeo and a Greek Juliet, in each other’s arms when not smoking or eating,” Anthony Burgess wrote in Any Old Iron (1987), “gave silent witness to the stupidity of cultural hate.” When Van Loon wrote of the pyramids in Egypt he kept referring to Egyptians as “little brown men” and “a rather grubby earth animal,” and though he gave credit to my ancestors the Phoenicians for giving the world the alphabet, he couldn’t help himself , describing Phoenicians as “undoubtedly the most cunning and rapacious of all the many crooked races that have infested the eastern half of the Mediterranean, which is saying a great deal. When it came to double-crossing their friends, these noble Greeks were such past masters in the rather unpleasant art of hocus-pocusing a neighbor that they sometimes succeeded in doing what few other races have ever been able to do and not infrequently managed to double-cross themselves.” Having known my share of Lebanese, I can’t say he’s entirely wrong, but I’m still hurt. It gets worse as he writes about Arabs, “these fast-conquering Arab hordes,” or tosses off careless lines like, “Mohammed was the Hitler of the Arabs”(he’d be such a hit in Florida classrooms) and follows that up with this, as if the Catholic church, the wars of religion and the 1500 years of Christian bloodletting in and beyond Europe (from the genocide of Albigencians in the heart of France to the sack of Constantinople by the Fourth Crusade) never happened: “This absolute one-sidedness of the Moslems, this absolute conviction that there is no salvation outside their own creed, has to be stressed if we want to understand Mohammedan art.” To be fair, his tone-deaf lines were few, and his sharper insights routine, as when, in the shadow of the trumpism of his age, he wrote–as he might write today of the United States–“Of course, if Europe should insist upon committing suicide, as it seems intent upon doing, we might have to pass through a second Middle Ages before we return to a civilized form of life.” —P.T.

Now this:





