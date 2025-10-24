The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 24, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Florida Ethics Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. in the third-floor Courtroom, First District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Drive, Tallahassee. Except for the closed-door session, the meetings are generally live on the Florida Channel. No local cases are on the open docket.
The Palm Coast Charter Review Committee is hosting one of four community engagement meetings at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., to hear public input on the review and potential amendments to the Palm Coast Charter, the document that is the equivalent of a constitution, but for the city. The committee is reviewing the document at the City Council’s request, and will potentially submit a list of amendments by the end of March, which the council will in turn review. It’ll be up to the council to decide which amendments appear on the 2026 November election ballot. The committee is hosting four such community engagement meetings, one in each of the city’s districts.
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, Sheriff Rick Staly and Southeastern Sports gunshop owner Chris Swirn talk about Florida’s new opem-carry reality, gun safety and situational awareness at major events. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM.
The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.
‘The 39 Steps,’ at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Adults, $25, seniors, $24, Youth, $15. Book here. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit, with over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of only four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Content advisory: Fake guns and gunshot sound effects.
Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.
Notably: I have not heard of any lawmakers wanting to put up a statue celebrating Andrew Lih or Richard Knipel or name a free-speech contest after them. Chances are you haven’t heard of them anymore than you had of Charlie Kirk before he was assassinated. Lih and Knipel had the misfortune of averting a massacre, and did so not at a political event, let alone a right-wing fiesta of bile, but at a Wikipedia conference for Wikipedia editors, with some 100 people in attendance. The heroism was barely reported: “The man, draped in a multicolored flag, walked onto the stage and stood next to Maryana Iskander, the chief of the nonprofit group that runs Wikipedia, interrupting her speech. He announced that he was going to kill himself. He held a gun near his head and pointed it toward the ceiling. The audience of well over a hundred people panicked.” The gunman also pointed the gun at the audience in a sweeping motion. Knipel, a Wikipedia contriobutor who has no law enforcement background, came up behind him and grabbed him as Lih, a “Wikipedian on the trust and safety team,” charged him as well. They saved the day. No guns of their own, no brawn. Just wikis. “In seconds, the potential scene of bloodshed at WikiConference North America at Civic Hall in Union Square had been averted, a life may have been saved, and two volunteer editors of an online encyclopedia had become unlikely heroes,” the Times reported. “Other Wikipedia editors responded to Mr. Knipel’s courageous act by awarding him several “Barnstars,” the site’s official tokens of appreciation. “You’ve got some guts man!” wrote a user who awarded him a Barnstar of Diligence. Mr. Knipel did not respond to a request for comment.” That’s it. “When Grief Wanted a Hero, Truth Didn’t Get in the Way,” the same Times headlined a story in 2000 about a pretend-savior, Ben Strong, who had made himself a hero by peddling the story that he had convinced the Paducah school shooter in 1997 to drop his gun. He had not. “The Ben Strong story shows how chaos and panic can distort the accounts that witnesses give of the rampage killings that periodically horrify the country. It may show, too, how the stories of the killings are often shaped by the powerful desire of reporters and everyone else involved to find some good news, even signs of heroism, in horrible, inexplicable events,” William Glaberson wrote at the time. It also points to the contrast of motives in the aftermath of shootings–how the humble and unsung heroes of Wikipedia wanted to remain unsung, how the blaring and chest-thumping mercenaries of the airwaves in the aftermath of the Kirk assassination succeeded in turning the killing into their own domestic Gulf of Tonkin resolution, soaked in lies and distortions. Excuse me while I go to donate a few dollars to Wikipedia.
—P.T.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
October 2025
Florida Ethics Commission Meeting
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Scenic A1A Pride Meeting
Friday Blue Forum
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock
Palm Coast Charter Review: Community Engagement Meeting
Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine
‘The 39 Steps,’ at the Daytona Playhouse
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Founders’ Day
Peps Art Walk Near Beachfront Grille
Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine
‘The 39 Steps,’ at the Daytona Playhouse
For the full calendar, go here.
Modern biblical scholars have established that the Bible is a wiki. It was compiled over half a millennium from writers with different styles, dialects, character names, and conceptions of God, and it was subjected to haphazard editing that left it with many contradictions, duplications, and non sequiturs.
–From Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined (2011).
Leave a Reply