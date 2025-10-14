The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



Diary: First Clay, now this. Is there a difference where and how we die when the death is unexpected–thrust upon us, so to speak: a car bomb, a car crash, a flash flood, a murder, an errant bullet, a fall? Unlike a stroke, a heart attack, an end after cancer, the death is not from within. It is the body’s betrayal. It is an uninvited shock, a stroke of nature, a freak of criminality or negligence, a reminder that we are all at all times sitting ducks to a lesser of greater extent–a greater extent if we live in Florida, where bullets fly, or if we’re driving on I-4, where drivers better off jailed think asphalt is for surfing. What of the circumstances immediately before the unexpected death? Do they make a difference? Is it any less tragic if the victim was killed in a car crash returning from the grocery store, as opposed to church, or work, or the divorce lawyer? The odd thought occurred to me sitting through the celebration of life for Jorge and Nancy Salinas, the deputy county administrator and his wife, who were killed in a car crash on Oct. 4, on I-4. We learned, from their children, that they were driving home from a day at Disney. For some reason that detail, as heartbreaking as was the entire occasion was, struck me as particularly painful. We’ve all been on that road. We’ve all–most of us, many of us–made that very same trip, often with children in tow. We’ve all found ourselves counting the night miles past 10 p.m., after too many hours at the parks, worn out, craving home. Then out of nowhere. Not even a moment to think. Just that final fright, and nothing. You can never prepare of course, and all the Roman stoics will tell you how lucky you are to be blessed with a sudden death. But for all the treacheries of the Appian Way, they hadn’t driven I-4. “To the tumultuous throng which crowded under these porticos, the solitude of death has succeeded. The silence of the tomb is substituted for the hum of public spaces.” If Chasseboeuv, also known as Volney, could write these lines about Palmyra–lovely, silent Palmyra–I guess the same can be said of I-4. I know I’ve used the song below several times, but it’s not as if sorrow is ever a one-time thing, and “Some day when we meet up yonder/We’ll stroll, hand in hand again/In a land that knows no parting” sounds a hell of a lot better than Luke 20:38. And it is the last song Elvis played on his piano before his apoplectic death in a less memorable place, a bit more private in Graceland. —P.T.

Now this:





