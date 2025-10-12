The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 12, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. LIFE-THREATENING SURF: Dangerous surf conditions and a high risk of powerful, rip currents will persist at all beaches today and throughout most of the upcoming week. Swimming is not recommended. Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. Note that in a temporary change from the regular schedule, Gamble Jam will be the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

A Celebration of Life in memory of Jorge and Nancy Salinas is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Sunshine Room of the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Jorge Salinas had been the deputy county attorney since 2020 when he and his wife were killed in a car crash on I-4 on Oct. 4. The celebration is open to all.

‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. Book here. Prepare for a dark journey through the sinister streets of Victorian London with Sweeney Todd. Follow the vengeful barber as he seeks justice, aided by the cunning Mrs. Lovett and her rather… unique meat-pie business. Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece weaves a twisted tale of love, revenge, and morality, brought to life by hauntingly beautiful music. Equal parts chilling and captivating, Sweeney Todd will leave you spellbound—and maybe a bit wary of your next shave…

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Notably: The Nobel organization’s press release announcing Maria Corina Machado’s Peace Prize notes that “Venezuela’s authoritarian regime makes political work extremely difficult. As a founder of Súmate, an organisation devoted to democratic development, Ms Machado stood up for free and fair elections more than 20 years ago. As she said: ‘It was a choice of ballots over bullets.’ In political office and in her service to organisations since then, Ms Machado has spoken out for judicial independence, human rights and popular representation. She has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people.” She should franchise her work in the United States. The justice of her prize was doubly sweet–first for the prize not going to Trump, which would have been absurd: the end of Gaza as a killing field is an improvement, but let’s see how far Israel’s mass killing machine will withdraw, and for how long its guns will stay silent. Even if the Israeli Army had withdrawn entirely to the pre-war border, the prize shouldn’t go to a blithe murderer of alleged drug criminals (or war criminal, if he thinks he’s at war) at a whim while he invades American cities and continues to unleash ice goons all over the land. The double sweetness was that the prize went to a Venezuelan. “Ms Machado has been a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government,” the release goes on. “This is precisely what lies at the heart of democracy: our shared willingness to defend the principles of popular rule, even though we disagree. At a time when democracy is under threat, it is more important than ever to defend this common ground.” Again: please franchise. The Democrats could use their own Machado. The release was clearly written not just with Venezuelan repression in mind, but with Trump’s repression as well. See below. On the other hand, celebrating Machado may need a few caveats, especially since Marco Rubio nominated her for the prize last year (he wouldn’t have dared this year), as have other far-right Republicans, and her record of supporting thuggishly right-wing authoritarians shouldn’t be overlooked. —P.T.

