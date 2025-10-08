The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?). Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.



Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded at 5:45 a.m. at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Session Hall, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

A Palm Coast Government Land Development Code Workshop examining amendments to the code is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. “These workshops are designed not only to present the proposed changes but also to give residents, businesses, and community partners a chance to share their feedback and suggestions,” said Planner Manager Phong Nguyen. “Public participation is a key part of ensuring the Land Development Code continues to reflect the needs and priorities of our community.” The purpose of the amendments includes:

Aligning with the recently updated Imagine 2050 Comprehensive Plan

Implementing goals, objectives, and policies from the Plan

Clarifying existing code requirements

Updating references and technical language.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The 2025 News Service of Florida Above and Beyond Awards gala is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Doubletree Tallahassee, 101 S. Adams Street, Tallahassee. Flagler Cares CEO Carrie Baird is among this year’s honorees. The keynote speakers are Shevaun Harris, Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration, and Rep. Allison Tant, the Minority (Democratic) Deputy Whip of the Florida House of Representatives. The event is emceed by Senior NSF Writer Dara Kam. The honorees represent a kaleidoscope of energy and industry – and a powerful model for change. They bring new perspectives to sectors as diverse as broadcast journalism, real estate, higher education, social services and lobbying. Whether bolstering research, modernizing healthcare or keeping communities informed, this year’s honorees are undeniably making the Sunshine State a more dynamic and prosperous place.

Notably: A Facebook page called “Daytona Beach FL” a few days ago carried the following message, ostensibly directed at students at Daytona State: “Start a Charlie Kirk Christian group iat Daytona State College. The College Professor and Group Advisor is ready and able to help set up this group. The purpose of this group is to host speakers at the campus and to train students to “Be like Charlie Kirk” Student will be trained to answers questions about the Bible and other topics. Yes Charlie Kirk’s was murdered, but his message and influence continues just like Jesus Christ’s did. Message me and I will put you in touch with the Campus Advisor to start this group. BE LIKE CHARLIE.” To which I suppose Nikole Hannah-Jones’s article in the New York Times a few days ago might, in that Facebook page’s spirit of Kirk, be the appropriate rejoinder. She starts the article with a reference to Dominic Durant of Tulsa, Oklahoma, whose 11-year-old daughter’s school was among those ordered to observe a moment of silence for Kirk. “People were free to mourn Kirk or not, he said, but the state had no right to order his child and other children to honor a man whose words had often denigrated them. ‘My initial thought was, Hell no — there’s no way,'” though the district ended up refusing to follow the order. Hannah-Jones writes: “As a Christian, Durant also felt he had to address Kirk’s version of Christianity, which condemned and disparaged people who are gay and transgender. Kirk once posted, “The pride and trans movements have always been about grooming kids.” And, in another instance, he had pointed to a passage in the Bible that said men who lay with other men “shall be stoned to death,” saying it “affirms God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters.” This intolerance was not reflective of Durant’s own understanding of Jesus or the Gospel, nor the faith his family practiced. “I reminded her not to be a hypocritical Christian,” he said. “I told her, You know, the Good Book, the Bible, says you judge a man as he lived, not as he died.” Which leaves you wondering what part of Kirk’s version of Christianity would animate this potential group at DSC. I’m waiting on the Charlie Kirk clubs at Matanzas High School and FPC next. —P.T.

Now this: Ta-Nehisi Coates and Ezra Klein Hash Out Their Charlie Kirk Disagreement:





