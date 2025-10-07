The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded at 5:45 a.m. at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (Kungl. Vetenskapsakademien), Session Hall, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry now including evening hours: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. The board takes up Veranda Bay’s latest proposal. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notebook: The front page of the March 29, 1960, issue of the New York Times included a prominent story headlined, “Nixon Pledges Hard Fight, Devoid of Personal Attacks.” The headline writer could not possibly have predicted Nixon’s “I am not a crook” echo 13 years later, delivered at Disney’s Contemporary Hotel not far from the shop hawking Cruella de Vil merch. Even in 1960 the irony of the pledge, by a man who had soldered his reputation from lives he wrecked on the House Un-American Activities Committee, could not have been lost on anyone. For every Hiss he scored, untold reputations were smeared as he hid behind his and the current president’s favorite shield: the absolute immunity granted public officials lying, slandering, ridiculing or vilifying anyone, as long as it’s within the scope of official duties. That immunity did not exist for private individuals or the press smearing anyone, officials included. At least not until the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Sullivan v. New York Times on March 9, 1964, a case triggered by the very same issue of the New York Times that featured Nixon lying on the front page. Flip past the pages with stories about the Supreme Court upholding the conviction of a Soviet spy, a warning from Castro to the United States to quit its “unfriendly” policies, a UN study blaming cancer on smoking, ads for J& B Scotch, the Studebaker Lark, TWA, Braniff and Easter Airlines ads, and there it was: the “Heed Their Rising Voices” ad with its minor factual errors that an Alabama court turned into a lynching of the New York Times, with a pedophile for a judge, until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the judgment and established the “Sullivan” standard that remains with us to this day, for a few days more anyway: it is next on Trump’s fascist agenda. —P.T.

