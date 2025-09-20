The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Florida Highwaymen Art and Sale Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Poppy’s True Market at 802 E. Moody Boulevard, Bunnell Florida. Join us for a special day celebrating the legendary art and legacy of R.L. Lewis, one of the original Florida Highwaymen. Come meet the artist, explore breathtaking original paintings, and experience the rich cultural history behind one of Florida’s most iconic art movements. Highwaymen RL Lewis and Author Gary Monroe will be there. Monroe will give a talk at 11 a.m. and sign books. Lewis will be selling his paintings. There will be food and water available. This event is free to attend.

Flagler Beach Centennial Cardboard Regatta, Moody Boat Launch, Flagler Beach, check-in at noon. Grab your crew, build your boat out of cardboard, duct tape, and latex paint, and get ready to race (or sink in style) in celebration of Flagler Beach’s 100th year! Awards will be given for: Fastest Boat, • Best Design, Titanic Award (most dramatic sinking). Register here.

‘Avenue Q,’ at City Repertory Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Celebrate CRT’s 15th season with the Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q! This laugh-out-loud musical blends puppetry, pop culture, and catchy songs to explore adulthood, love, and finding purpose. Don’t miss this unforgettable, irreverent journey through the ups and downs of post-college life—CRT-style. Tickets are $32.70 for adults, $17.17 for students (including ticketing fees). Book here.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

‘All Shook Up,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Sept. 13, 19, 20, at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for youth, $30 for adults. Book here. It’s 1955, and into a square little town rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Juxtapositions: Here’s what Donald Trump has in common with Stalin. This is not hyperbole. It’s in the record–put there by Alexander Solzhenitsyn (for Stalin) and Trump himself, for himself, as always. In the first volume of The Gulag Archipelago, Solzhenitsyn relates the account of a district party conference in Moscow Province, “as it happened,” in his words: “At the conclusion of the conference, a tribute to Comrade Stalin was called for. Of course, everyone stood up (just as everyone had leaped to his feet during the conference at every mention of his name). The small hall echoed with “stormy applause, rising to an ovation.” For three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, the “stormy applause, rising to an ovation,” continued. But palms were getting sore and raised arms were already aching. And the older people were panting from exhaustion. It was becoming insufferably silly even to those who really adored Stalin. However, who would dare be the first to stop? The secretary of the District Party Committee could have done it. He was standing on the platform, and it was he who had just called for the ovation. But he was a newcomer. He had taken the place of a man who’d been arrested. He was afraid! After all, NKVD men were standing in the hall applauding and watching to see who quit first! [The NKVD was the Soviet internal state police.] And in that obscure, small hall, unknown to the Leader, the applause went on—six, seven, eight minutes! They were done for! Their goose was cooked! They couldn’t stop now till they collapsed with heart attacks! At the rear of the hall, which was crowded, they could of course cheat a bit, clap less frequently, less vigorously, not so eagerly—but up there with the presidium where everyone could see them?” It went on for 11 minutes until someone sat down. It was the director of the paper factory. Solzhenitsyn continues: “That, however, was how they discovered who the independent people were. And that was how they went about eliminating them. That same night the factory director was arrested. They easily pasted ten years on him on the pretext of something quite different. But after he had signed Form 206, the final document of the interrogation, his interrogator reminded him: “Don’t ever be the first to stop applauding!” (And just what are we supposed to do? How are we supposed to stop?) Now that’s what Darwin’s natural selection is. And that’s also how to grind people down with stupidity.” Now, compare this to the recent article in the Times about a late August Trump cabinet meeting: “There in the Cabinet Room — which is starting to take on the gilded-cage look of Mr. Trump’s Oval Office — all of the president’s men and women took their turns, each working a little bit harder than the last to offer Mr. Trump praise and to assure him that they were working to tackle his long list of grievances. […] The cabinet event was billed as a celebration of American workers ahead of Labor Day. Yet with a running time of three hours and 15 minutes, it would be considered a wildly inefficient meeting at just about any other workplace. The actual policy menu was just gristle in comparison to the red-meat politics, but for an afternoon, the Trump White House really was as radically transparent as Mr. Trump likes to say it is. He also seemed interested in dangling the idea that, at any moment, his cabinet members could be humiliated on national television: “Each one of these people spoke,” Mr. Trump said, apparently happy (whew!) with their performances. “If I thought one of them did badly, I would call that person out.”” —P.T.

