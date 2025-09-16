The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Kiwanis Community Open House: The Kiwanis Club of Flagler County is hosting an open house at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard, for an opportunity to learn about how an international organization and its local affiliate is enhancing the lives of our community youth and the betterment of our County as a whole. The Kiwanis Club of Flagler County is proud to host this informative program that will highlight some of our community service organizations and the positive work being accomplished. There will be interesting displays, food and beverages, and motivating presentations, along with meaningful conversations. Stop by and see what’s already happening in Flagler and what can be ahead.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: “This atmosphere of lies is suffocating, poisonous, deadly. Our country deserved better,” the French novelist and essayist André Gide (1869–1951) wrote in his journal a September Sunday in 1916, at the midpoint of World War I, the trenches not too far from his home. I’d say the same of the atmosphere in this country, today, inexcusably so: there are no trenches anywhere tha the country has to worry about. It is still near the height of its powers, economic or military, but acts as if it were under siege in an existential battle for its survival. Gide’s country deserved better. I’m not sure ours does: our suffocation is self-inflicted. —P.T.

