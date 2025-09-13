The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 13, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

Notebook: On Sept. 5 the Times reported on a 2019 “mission” Trump approved that sent a group of Navy Seals, the same Team 6 of assassinating mercenaries who operate beyond the law, into North Korea to plant a spying device on the Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of talks he was to have with our own Jungian specimen of a president. The team flubbed it and killed three civilian pearl or oyster divers instead. “The aborted SEAL mission prompted a series of military reviews during Mr. Trump’s first term,” the Times reported. “They found that the killing of civilians was justified under the rules of engagement, and that the mission was undone by a collision of unfortunate occurrences that could not have been foreseen or avoided. The findings were classified.” Rules of engagement require forces to be under attack or to have to defend themselves before killing–in this case, murdering–a group of people whose purpose has not been determined, and ti react proportionately to the threat. There was no threat. The fishermen were not armed. They had no idea the Americans were there. One of them jumped into the water, spooking Team 6 members, who thought they were Korean seals. “North Korea did not make any public statements about the deaths, and U.S. officials said it was unclear whether the North Koreans ever pieced together what had happened and who was responsible.” I am thinking of the fishermen. I am thinking of the families ofm the fishermen, who probably had no idea what happened or why until the Times article, assuming its revelations have been shared in North Korea (probably not: the paranoid regime protects its embarrassment before worrying about its civilians.) The second part of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea begins with an expedition near Sri Lanka to an undersea cave where Captain Nemo has been cultivating a giant oyter and its gigantic pearl. This Team Six is surprised by the presence of a p[earl fisherman nearby. Jules Verne writes in the voice of Aronnax, one of the three characters Nemo saved then imprisoned at the beginning of the novel: “This diver didn’t see us. A shadow cast by our crag hid us from his view. And besides, how could this poor Indian ever have guessed that human beings, creatures like himself, were near him under the waters, eavesdropping on his movements, not missing a single detail of his fishing! So he went up and down several times. He gathered only about ten shellfish per dive, because he had to tear them from the banks where each clung with its tough mass of filaments. And how many of these oysters for which he risked his life would have no pearl in them!” I imagine the scene in Korean waters was not much different. Just more lethal. A threat emerges around Nemo and the Indian. A huge shark, which attacks the Indian. A capitalistic Nemo would have considered the attack fortuitous. The shark would eliminate a threat to his big pearl. Instead, Nemo attacks the shark to save the Indian, and hands the Indian a bag iof pearls. Aronnax is surprised. Nemo disabuses him: “That Indian, professor, lives in the land of the oppressed,” Nemo says, “and I am to this day, and will be until my last breath, a native of that same land!” —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



