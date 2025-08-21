The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Whitfield v. Flagler County: A case management conference is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Court Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 in the civil, whistleblower case of Samantha Whitfield against Flagler County government, her former employer. Whitfield claims she was terminated in 2023 in retaliation for reporting violations of rules and misconduct by one of her colleagues. See: “Flagler Government’s Former HR Manager Sues the County, Describing Hostile and Indifferent Environment.”

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Tourism Development Conference Room, 120 Airport Road, Suite 3 (third floor).

‘Let’s Talk Palm Coast’ Town Halls with Council Members: Today, Council member Charles Gambaro at 5 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center. The City of Palm Coast is hosting a series of town halls, offering residents the chance to meet face-to-face with their City Council Members, ask questions, and learn more about the inner workings of their local government. This new initiative provides an open forum for residents to share feedback, ask questions, and engage in meaningful dialogue about city services, community development, and the future of Palm Coast.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

Notebook: some of us are Depression babies, some are World War II babies, some even 9/11 babies no doubt. I’m a Sullivan v. New York Times baby, I discovered (much like I discovered what my DNA was made of some years ago) as I put 9 and 21 together. I was born on Nov. 21–a birth date, I never tire of boasting, since it’s all I have–I share with Voltaire (down to our cabbalism: him 1694, me 1964). The Supreme Court announced the Sullivan decision on March 9, 1964. Herbert Wechler was teaching his constitutional law class at Columbia. He had argued the case for the New York Times on January 6. His secretary Rhoda Bauch interrupted class to hand him a note. He read the note to the class: “Judgment reversed. Decision unanimous.” Big applause. Six time zones away, my father and mother, not stopping at handholding and miscalculating their love rhythms (for I was not planned and was, for a period, the possible subject of an abortion) pleased each other enough for a parable of the seeds to make my front page (The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Please Please Me” were Number 1, 2 and 3, in that order, on Billboard that week). Nine months later, here I was. My mother wasn’t yet a journalist back then, and my father not yet a professional photographer. I doubt either of them knew Sullivan from Alabama bigotry, though the Sullivan decision surely made the front page of either L’Orient or Le Jour, the two French dailies in Beirut at the time (L’Orient was born in 1924, Le Jour in 1934, they would merged into L’Orient-Le Jour in 1971, about the time my mother became a columnist there, but not yet of politics; the paper celebrated its 100th anniversary last March), and my parents, who liked to think of themselves as open-minded, may have said a word or two about it over those fresh breakfast baguettes from the baker downstairs, though not knowing the import of the decision. No one knew it back then, just as Ms. Bauch’s note “could hardly suggest the scope of what the Supreme Court had done,” in Anthony Lewis’s words in Make No Law, his fabulous 1991 history of the case. Even the Times didn’t. It gave it the lead spot in the March 10 editions, but just one column. Lewis had been the paper’s Supreme Court correspondent then. “The Supreme Court held today that a public official cannot recover liable damages for criticism of his official performance unless he proves that the statement was made with the deliberate malice,” wrote Lewis. “This constitutional landmark for freedom of the press and speech came in a decision throwing out a $500,000 Alabama liable judgment against The New York Times and four Negro ministers.” The Times did not mention my parents’ Hello Dolly! to my immaculate conception (Armstrong’s hit was 13th on that week’s chart), but serendipity’s knot would be tied soon enough. Anthony Lewis became one of my seven principal journalism professors in the seven years I spent commuting first to the UN school then to NYU on the 7 train through Queens and Manhattan, reading the Times every morning and always starting by reading every word on the OpEd page, which back then featured as the paper’s columnists Lewis with his Abroad At Home column, Tom Wicker, whom I found less scholarly but more perceptive and often a better writer, James Reston, whose smugness and dullness, I would (years later) discover was his Walter Lippman act (a writer I cannot stand much more), the reliably boring Flora Lewis writing the Foreign Affairs column, the insufferably sharp but fact-challenged William Safire, who liked to scoop the news pages but with such zeal that his scandal-mongering often misfired, ruining lives along the way (Bert Lance comes to mind), Sydney Schanberg, the Pulitzer Prize winner for his coverage of the fall of Phnom Penh and the killing fields, who became my favorite even though he wrote mostly about New York, and was fired by the despicable Abe Rosenthal when Schanberg dared question the sleazy deals of Rosenthal’s real estate buddies surrounding the ill-fated West Side Highway, of course Russell Baker, the fabulous Russell Baker, who was dubbed a humorist but was a lot more. It is from those seven that I learned the basics of my journalism, along with the stable of the Times’s reporters. My education was too one-sided back then, though I occasionally picked up the Wall Street Journal for show. I did not know, until I read it in Lewis’s book just last week, that I was a Sullivan baby. It all falls in place, right in time for the current effluence in the White House and his six Supreme Court mullahs to tear Sullivan apart. It is a matter of time. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



