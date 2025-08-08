The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Docket sounding before Circuit Court Judge Dawn Nichols, starting at 8:30 a.m. and a status hearing is scheduled in the case of Michael d’Angelo Gilbert.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, all about the barrier island, beach management, and what’s up with Marineland’s Dolphin Adventure. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Notably: The Queen of Sheeba is one of the great fictions of antiquity. She makes a cameo in the Hebrew Bible when she brings gifts to Solomon (her namesake of a town. Ber-Sheba, gets a few dozen mentions, but the two are not related), and she may have had a likeness in the southern reaches of the Arabian Peninsula, in the areas of Yemen or Oman. I suspect her rendition in more modern versions, especially European renditions, are more inspired by orientalism than by fact or legends indigenous to the Arab world. for all that, one of the great musical moments of the last few hundred years is Handel’s “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba” in his 1749 oratorio, Solomon, apparently a bit inspired by Telemann and Muffat. No one performs “Solomon” today. But the “Sheba” movement (all instrumental) is another story: it makes you want to give the world another chance. If Epicureans could have had an anthem, this would be it. Watch, played below by the Academy of Ancient Music with just the right tempo. —P.T.

Now this:





