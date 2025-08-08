The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: Docket sounding before Circuit Court Judge Dawn Nichols, starting at 8:30 a.m. and a status hearing is scheduled in the case of Michael d’Angelo Gilbert.
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, all about the barrier island, beach management, and what’s up with Marineland’s Dolphin Adventure. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Notably: The Queen of Sheeba is one of the great fictions of antiquity. She makes a cameo in the Hebrew Bible when she brings gifts to Solomon (her namesake of a town. Ber-Sheba, gets a few dozen mentions, but the two are not related), and she may have had a likeness in the southern reaches of the Arabian Peninsula, in the areas of Yemen or Oman. I suspect her rendition in more modern versions, especially European renditions, are more inspired by orientalism than by fact or legends indigenous to the Arab world. for all that, one of the great musical moments of the last few hundred years is Handel’s “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba” in his 1749 oratorio, Solomon, apparently a bit inspired by Telemann and Muffat. No one performs “Solomon” today. But the “Sheba” movement (all instrumental) is another story: it makes you want to give the world another chance. If Epicureans could have had an anthem, this would be it. Watch, played below by the Academy of Ancient Music with just the right tempo.
Philosophy, in order to exist, must distinguish itself from poetry, perhaps even oppose it. There are the great examples of Antiquity: Parmenides, Empedocles, Lucretius. But since Socrates, Western philosophy has taken on the appearance of prose, cautious, precise, meticulous, almost suspicious of poetry. There must be a boundary between the two. Isn’t it precisely the notion of the reasonable man, who can just as easily seem mad? The essence of poetry seems to me to be the violent search for freedom. This is why poets are often bad boys or apprentice lunatics. But the philosopher can only begin to philosophize, that is, to reason, because he believes, before anything else, that man is not free. Freedom is incompatible with reason. It is an activity of creation and decision-making, which would not be autonomous if it had to submit to the control of reason. And today we think that it is more profoundly us than reason. The latter could only be exercised at exceptional moments when man, lacking nothing, is not in the power of passions, and has the leisure to think of others, because he has everything he needs. In fact, we have seen the freedom of the 19th century gradually prevail over the reason of the 18th, gradually destroying metaphysics. This
freedom, moreover, came from philosophy. This clearly shows that the current crisis is a crisis of growth, not having been provoked by an attack from outside. Our metaphysics has shattered because it was based on a contradictory definition of man, both through freedom and reason. It will be forced to choose: either renounce teaching and turn to poetry, risking losing itself there, or reestablish the primacy of reason, sacrificing freedom. There is a correspondence between what happens in politics and what happens in philosophy.
–From Brice Parain’s introduction to the History of Philosophy (Histoire de la Philosophie, translated from the French, Pleiade, 1969).
